Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 24

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, March 24, 2025.
State Of Emergency: PDP Group Demands Akpabio, Abbas’ Resignation
The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP), has called for the resignation of the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, for approving President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State…Read more
Tinubu Flags Off 125km Benin-Asaba Highway
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday flagged off the 125km Benin-Asaba Highway, a project expected to be completed within 30 months.
Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of Works…Read more
PDP BoT To Tinubu: Reverse Emergency Rule In Rivers
The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to reverse the emergency rule he declared in Rivers State.
In a statement signed on Sunday, the BoT Chairman…Read more
Kalu Commends Tinubu’s Education Agenda
The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for its commitment to education, citing the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act as a significant milestone…Read more
Rivers: Minister Reacts To Kwankwaso’s Criticism Of Tinubu’s Emergency Declaration
The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, has strongly criticized the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso over his recent comments on President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.
Sunday Telegraph recalls that Kwankwaso in reaction…Read more
Defamation: Okpebholo Demands Apology From Two PDP Chieftains
Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has issued a five-day ultimatum to Chris Osa Nehikhare, the Edo State Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and a chieftain of the party, Shadrach Udugbai, demanding an unreserved apology over what he described as defamatory remarks made by them on various media platforms…Read more
Ganduje Condoles Katsina Gov Over Mother’s Death
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has expressed his condolences to the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umar Radda, over the passing of his mother, Hajiya Safarau Umar Baribari…Read more
Fubara Makes First Public Appearance After Suspension
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara on Sunday made his first public appearance in Port Harcourt following his suspension by President Bola Tinubu over the political crisis in the State.
Governor Fubara attended a special prayer, worship…Read more
Rivers Crisis: Soyinka Condemns Tinubu’s Emergency Declaration
Nobel prize winner, Professor Wole Soyinkahas outrightly condemned President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing the move as excessive.
Sunday Telegraph recalls that President Tinubu…Read more
Abbas Commiserates With Gov Radda Over Mother’s Death
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has condoled with the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, over the passing of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Barebari.
FG To Upgrade Benue Swine, Crop Improvement Project – Minister
The Federal Government has announced plans to upgrade the Benue State Swine and Crop Improvement Project located in Yandev, Gboko Local Government Area of the State.
SGF Mourns Passing Of Katsina Governor’s Mother
The Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) has condoled with the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, over the passing of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Barebari.
In a statement signed by the Chairman of the Forum…Read more
NGF Commiserates With Katsina Gov Over Mother’s Death
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has condoled with the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, on the passing of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Barebari.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the Forum paid…Read more
SERAP Drags Tinubu To Court Over Suspension Of Rivers Elected Officials
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged President Bola Tinubu to court over the suspension of the democratically elected Governor, Deputy Governor, and House of Assembly members in Rivers State.
Sunday Telegraph recalls that President Tinubu…Read more
Showunmi Blames Atiku, Wike For PDP Crisis
Segun Showunmi, a former governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has accused the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike of fueling the internal crisis within the party.
Sunday Telegraph gathered that the National Secretary position…Read more