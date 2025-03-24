Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 24

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, March 24, 2025.

State Of Emergency: PDP Group Demands Akpabio, Abbas’ Resignation

The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP), has called for the resignation of the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, for approving President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State…Read more

Tinubu Flags Off 125km Benin-Asaba Highway

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday flagged off the 125km Benin-Asaba Highway, a project expected to be completed within 30 months.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of Works…Read more

PDP BoT To Tinubu: Reverse Emergency Rule In Rivers

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to reverse the emergency rule he declared in Rivers State.

In a statement signed on Sunday, the BoT Chairman…Read more

Kalu Commends Tinubu’s Education Agenda

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for its commitment to education, citing the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act as a significant milestone…Read more

Rivers: Minister Reacts To Kwankwaso’s Criticism Of Tinubu’s Emergency Declaration

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, has strongly criticized the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso over his recent comments on President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Kwankwaso in reaction…Read more

Defamation: Okpebholo Demands Apology From Two PDP Chieftains

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has issued a five-day ultimatum to Chris Osa Nehikhare, the Edo State Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and a chieftain of the party, Shadrach Udugbai, demanding an unreserved apology over what he described as defamatory remarks made by them on various media platforms…Read more

Ganduje Condoles Katsina Gov Over Mother’s Death

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has expressed his condolences to the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umar Radda, over the passing of his mother, Hajiya Safarau Umar Baribari…Read more

Fubara Makes First Public Appearance After Suspension

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara on Sunday made his first public appearance in Port Harcourt following his suspension by President Bola Tinubu over the political crisis in the State.

Governor Fubara attended a special prayer, worship…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Soyinka Condemns Tinubu’s Emergency Declaration

Nobel prize winner, Professor Wole Soyinkahas outrightly condemned President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing the move as excessive.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that President Tinubu…Read more

Abbas Commiserates With Gov Radda Over Mother’s Death

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has condoled with the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, over the passing of his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Barebari.

Read more In a statement issued through his Special Adviser…

