Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 23

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, March 23 2024

Insecurity: We’re Building High-Tech Rapid Response Centre In Abuja – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said his administration has decided to build a High-Tech Rapid Response Centre to enhance the effectiveness of security agencies in curbing insecurity in Abuja.

Wike disclosed this in Abuja when he received a delegation

Abure’s Alleged Staff Salaries’ Theft, Destruction Of Valuables Sarcastic, Pathetic – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Political Commission has described as pathetic and sarcastic, Julius Abure’s allegations levelled against the Commission for stealing salaries meant for payment of worker’s and destruction of valuables at the National Secretariat of the Labour Party, when it was picketted by Nigerian workers during the week.

The Commission in a statement signed by its Secretary, Chris Uyot

Senate Moves Against Defaulters Of N1.079trn Anchor Borrowers Loans

The Senate Ad-hoc Committee probing issuance of N22.7 trillion Ways and Means to the Federal Government under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has directed the apex bank to recover much of the N1.079 trillion given as loans to farmers under Anchor Borrowers Loan Scheme

Nigeria’s Total Debt Stock Peaks At N97trn

The domestic borrowing by the Federal Government has pushed Nigeria’s public debt stock to N97. 341 trillion ($108.229 billion) as of December 31, 2023, the Debt Management Office (DMO) confirmed on Friday.

The DMO said that the amount comprised domestic and external

Picketing: LP Petitions SGF, Minister Against NLC, Ajaero

The Labour Party (LP) has petitioned the Federal Government against the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, for picketing the national secretariat and Edo State chapter of the party.

In the letter addressed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation

FG Approves Funding Of 30km Dualization Of Benin-Lokoja Highway

The federal government has approved the funding of the 30km dualization of sections of the Benin-Lokoja road, to be funded under the Tax Credit Scheme by BUA Group.

The Minister of Works, Sen Engr. Nweze David Umahi

Defence Minister Gives Update On Kidnapped Kaduna Students

Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, Minister of Defence on Friday gave a fresh update on the abducted pupils of LEA Primary School, Kuriga in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Minister who spoke in a statement made available to newsmen

Finally, Niger Republic Opens Land Border With Nigeria

Barely a week after the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) opened the Illela land border between Nigeria and the Niger Republic, the neighbouring country’s government on Friday also opened its Konni frontier for business.

New Telegraph reports that the land border was officially opened

Rivers Crisis Takes New Dimension As Lawmakers Rule Against Fubara

The political crisis rocking the Rivers State on Friday took a new dimension as the State House of Assembly ruled against Governor Siminalayi Fubara to enact the Assembly Service Commission Law.

New Telegraph reports that the decision was made in an impromptu sitting

Edo, Ondo Guber: INEC Calls For Early Security Deployment For Hitch-Free Polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for early deployment of security personnel and other assets for hitch-free governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a quarterly Inter-agency

Ondo Guber: APC Chapter Adopts Akinfolarin As Consensus Candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State has adopted former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Mayowa Akinfolarin as its consensus candidate for the April 25 governorship primary of the party.

The local chapter of the party said the adoption of Akinfolarin

2027: Obi, El-Rufai Join Force In SDP To Tackle Tinubu – Bwala

Former spokesman of the defunct Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, has alleged that the 2023 Labour Party (LP,) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is plotting to unite with former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Bwala who made the revelation via his official X handle said Obi's

Those Talking About Embellishment Of Budget Didn’t Understand Arithmetic – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that those alleging malicious embellishment of the 2024 budget did not understand the arithmetic of the process.

The President said this in his comments when he hosted the leadership

Customs Suspends 25% Penalty On Improperly Imported Vehicles

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), under the directives of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun has

suspended the 25 per cent penalty previously imposed in addition to the import duty on improperly imported vehicles.

The service has also initiated a 90-day window, effective from 4th March 2024

Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother To Tinubu: Silence Over Case Means Weakness

Following the continued silence of President Bola Tinubu, the family members of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have said the President is weak.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Kanunta, Kanu's brother said President Tinubu's