Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 23

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, March 23rd, 2026.

2027: Political Loyalty Must Be A Choice, Not Compulsion — Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared that political loyalty ahead of the 2027 general elections must remain a matter of personal choice, not compulsion.

Governor Makinde made the…Read More

Turaki-led Faction Wants To Stop Our Convention – Wike PDP Faction

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) faction loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has alleged that Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC) wants to scuttle its March 29 and 30 National Convention.

The National Publicity Secretary…Read More

NLC To FG: Scrap ₦6trn Bailout, Merge Power, Petroleum Ministries Now

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the Federal Government to immediately merge the Ministries of Power and Petroleum into a single Ministry of Energy, warning that Nigeria’s deepening electricity crisis would persist unless the country dismantles what it described as a “Fundamentally fractured” structure in the sector.

In a statement signed by the…Read More

Tinubu Mortgages Nigeria’s Future With £746M UK Agreement – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said President Bola Tinubu has mortgaged the country’s future by the £746 million agreement he signed with the government of the United Kingdom during his state visit to London.

The Federal Government stated…Read More

Maiduguri Explosions: Shettima Arrives Lagos To Brief Tinubu

Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, has arrived in Lagos to brief President Bola Tinubu on his on-the-spot assessment of the security situation in Maiduguri, Borno State, following his recent visit to the region.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that…Read More

Tinubu: We Won’t Allow Insecurity Overshadow Our Efforts At Helping Vulnerable

President Bola Tinubu has said his administration would intensify efforts to tackle the challenges of insecurity across various parts of the country, assuring that the safety and well-being of citizens featured at the meetings held in the United Kingdom.

The President said this on…Read More

Obi, Makinde, Dickson, Others Storms Kano For Kwankwaso

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Sen. Seriake Dickson, and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, are among hundreds of guests who stormed Kano for Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso‘s political gathering.

Other eminent Nigerians at the…Read More

ADC Faction Seeks INEC Recognition Of New Leadership

A leadership crisis within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) took a new dimension on Saturday as rival factions took their battle to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A group led by Nafiu Bala is…Read More

OPL 245: Malabu’s Fresh Lawsuit Raises Concern Over Transparency In Oil Sector – Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the pre-action notice issued by Malabu Oil and Gas Limited concerning the OPL 245 raises concern over transparency in the management of the nation’s oil sector.

Atiku, in a statement issued by his…Read More

PDP Crisis: Stay Strong, Joy Will Come, Makinde Tells Bala Mohammed

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has urged Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, to remain steadfast in the face of challenges, expressing optimism that better days lie ahead.

Governor Makinde made the…Read More

Sokoto Attacks: Nigerians Shouldn’t Live Under Threat Of Violence – Obi

The Presidential hopeful of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has raised fresh concerns over the deteriorating security situation in parts of the country, warning that Nigerians must not be forced to live under the threat of violence.

Taking to his official X handle on…Read More

Sanusi Passes Vote Of Confidence In Gov Yusuf’s Educational Reforms

The 16th Fulani Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has passed a vote of confidence in Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s policy initiatives on Education, Youth empowerment and Infrastructural development.

The Emir, who was speaking while…Read More

Tinubu To Launch N’Delta Investment Summit In Port Harcourt

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to lead a gathering of national and international stakeholders at the Niger Delta Investment and Economic Summit scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as part of efforts to boost economic growth and attract investment to the region.

The summit, designed as a high-…Read More

2027: PDP Strong, Will Defeat APC In Fair Contest – CP-PDP

The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has said the resort of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to personal attacks on Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, is driven by fear and a desperate bid to distract the governor.

CP-PDP, in a statement issued by…Read More

2027: Adebayo Slams Govs, Politicians’ Defections To APC

The leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has rejected claims that Nigeria’s opposition space is shrinking ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in an interview, Adebayo...Read More