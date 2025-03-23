Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 23

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, March 23, 2025.

NELFUND: Tinubu Has Proven His Commitment To Educational Growth – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Saturday said President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated his commitment to the growth of education in Nigeria with the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

Wike made this remark at the University of Calabar (UNICAL)…Read more

Children’s Well-Being, Essential Pillar Of Dev’t – Remi Tinubu

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has emphasized that the well-being of all children, regardless of their background, is a crucial pillar of national development, as reflected in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Remi Tinubu gave this remark while inaugurating…Read more

Senate Blocking Natasha’s Sexual Harassment Allegation Investigation – Ezekwesili

The former Minister of Education and 2019 presidential candidate, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has strongly criticized the Nigerian Senate for allegedly blocking an investigation into the sexual harassment allegation levelled against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Reacting to a report by The Economist, which highlighte…Read more

Save Nigeria’s Judicial System, Soludo Urges Officials

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo has called on judges, lawyers, and judicial officials to safeguard the judiciary from decline, emphasizing its role as the last hope of the common man.

Soludo made this appeal during the 88th birthday…Read more

Int’l Water Day: FG Calls For Partnership To Enhance Water Security

As Nigeria joins the global community in commemorating this 2025 International Water Day, the Federal Government has called for greater stakeholder collaboration to enhance water and food security.

Speaking in Abuja on Saturday, the Minister of Water Resources…Read more

WAEC Releases 2025 CB-WASSCE Results For Private Candidates

The West African Examinations Council(WAEC) has released the results of the 2025 Computer-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

The examination body made this announcement…Read more

Pope Francis Sets To Make First Public Appearance Sunday

On Sunday, March 23, Pope Francis will make his first public appearance with a blessing and a wave from the window at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital where he was admitted on February 14.

The Vatican who made this known in a press statement…Read more

Rivers Emergency Rule: Reps Deny $5,000 Bribery Allegations

The House of Representatives has denied allegations that its members received $5,000 each to approve President Bola Tinubu’s proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The Deputy spokesman for the House, Philip Agbese…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Jonathan Breaks Silence On Emergency Rule

Finally, Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has broken his silence on the ongoing crisis in Rivers State and the declaration of a six-month State of Emergency by President Bola Tinubu.

Jonathan who spoke days after President Tinubu’s…Read more

Adeleke Imposes Curfew On Three Warring Communities

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has extended the curfew imposed on the warring communities of Ilobu and Ifon to include Erin-Osun town, following renewed hostilities in the area.

Additionally, the Governor has elongated the curfew…Read more

