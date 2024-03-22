Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 22

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, March 22 2024

Tinubu Appoints Holloway DG Of Nat’l Commission For Museums

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Olugbile Holloway as the Director-General (DG) of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

Bill To Increase UBEC Funding Passes Second Reading

A bill seeking the amendment of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Act from the consolidated revenue of 2 to 4 per cent has passed the second reading in the House of Representatives.

Ondo Guber: Seven Jostle For PDP Ticket

Seven aspirants have so far obtained the nomination form of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to participate in the April 25 primary for the election of the party’s candidate for the Ondo governorship election.

Ningi’s Suspension: Nigeria’s Democracy In Crisis – Arewa Group

The Arewa Movement for Good Governance (AM2G) has said the current leadership style of the 10th National Assembly is seriously threatening Nigeria’s democracy.

Wike Grants N280m Scholarship To Over 130,000 Indigent Students

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Minister, Nyesom Wike has approved the disbursement of the total sum of N280,296,000 as a scholarship to 13,964 fresh and existing indigent students, across all levels of education in the FCT.

We’re Setting High Standards In Transparency, Accountability – NNPCL

The Executive Vice President, Gas, Power and New Energy, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Mr. Olalekan Ogunleye has said the company was setting very high standards for transparency and accountability.

Northern Senators Decries Rise In Kidnappings In March

The Northern Senators Forum, on Thursday, decried the increasing rate of violent crimes in the region in March, saying that it had become a matter of great concern to it.

ITUC-Africa, Affiliate Unions Demand Debt Relief For African Nations

ITUC-Africa and its affiliate unions have commenced a continental awareness campaign rally tagged: “Stop the bleeding, break debt chains”, in Zambia’s capital city, Lusaka, aimed at urging African governments to desist from mortgaging the future of their citizens and generations yet unborn through borrowing.

Jonathan Leads West African Elders To Senegal On Election Matters

Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Chairperson of West African Elders Forum (WAEF) and former Nigerian President will be leading other West African Leaders on a mediation mission to Senegal ahead of the country’s March 24, 2024 presidential election.

Evah To Tinubu, Yorubas’ll Not Forgive You If You Fail To Restructure Nigeria

The Coordinator of the Ijaw Monitoring Group (IMG) Joseph Evah has revealed that Yorubas would not forgive President Bola Tinubu if fail to restructure Nigeria during his tenure as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Ondo Guber: PDP Have Not Abandoned Consensus Arrangement – Arebuwa

An aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 16 Ondo State governorship election, Bosun Arebuwa on Thursday said the party has not abandoned the discussion on consensus arrangement among the aspirants.

Abati Tackles Tinubu Over Economic Hardship, Says ‘Buhari Will Be Laughing At Us’

Former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Media and Publicity, Reuben Abati has berated President Bola Tinubu over his performance since his emergence as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29.

Hardship: Shettima Assures Of Abundant, Says ‘Posterity Will Be Kind To Tinubu’

The Vice President and former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima has assured Nigerians that the country would have abundant harvests in the upcoming months.

How Firm Withheld FG N32bn Meter Fund For 20 Years – Adelabu

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Power has disclosed that a private company, Messrs Ziklagsis held on to N32 billion paid into its account in 2003 for the supply of three million prepaid metres.

Group Urges Tinubu To Set Up Charity Trustfund

President Bola Tinubu has been urged to establish a National Charity Trust Fund, (NCTF) to raise money from privileged Nigerians and philanthropists in a bid to stem the economic downtown beyond palliatives.

