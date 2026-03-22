Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 22

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, March 22nd, 2026.

2027: We’re Ready To Reclaim Our Rightful Place In National Political Discourse – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the recent challenges have not diminished it but have refined it to take its rightful place in the nation’s political discourse.

Chairman of the National Caretaker…Read More

Adeleke To Oyebamiji: Answer Questions About Your Records Of Service

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, has challenged the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Oyebamiji to answer stewardship questions raised about his records of service.

The Governor, in a statement…Read More

I’m Open To Meeting Tinubu On National Devt – Lamido

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has expressed his willingness to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu if invited, saying such an engagement should be in the interest of Nigeria’s unity and development.

Speaking at his residence in…Read More

Nigeria’s Security Agencies Working To Secure The Country – FG

The Federal Government has debunked that the nation’s security system has collapsed, going by last week’s Borno State attack.

The Minister of Information and…Read More

Presidency Gives Details On Nigeria-UK Migration Pact

The Presidency has clarified the misconceptions being bandied against the Nigeria/United Kingdom migration agreement signed at Lancaster House recently during the two-day state visit by President Bola Tinubu to London at the invitation of King Charles III.

Presidential spokesman, Bayo…Read More

Ozoro Rape: ADC Condemns Delta Govt’s Silence

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned the silence of the Delta State government in the disturbing incident in Ozoro Community where young women and girls were assaulted in the name of a cultural festival.

ADC National Publicity Secretary…Read More

Zamfara APC Welcomes Shattima, Sets To Receive Gov Lawal Tuesday

Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the conclusion of all arrangements to welcome the Vice President, Kashim Shattima who will formally receive Governor Dauda Lawal into the party on Tuesday, March 24.

The Zamfara State Chairman, Tukur…Read More

Buratai Urges FG To Move Against Terrorism Financiers

The former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Tukur Buratai, has called on the Federal Government to take action against terror financiers, adding that the military alone cannot rout out insurgents.

Speaking during Channels…Read More

2027: Tinubu’s Continuity Key To Consolidate Gains Of RHA – Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has said that the continuity of President Bola Tinubu’s administration beyond 2027 is crucial to consolidating the gains of the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that the President’s achievements position him strongly for a second term.

Obasa made the remarks on…Read More

Ekiti, Osun Guber Poll A Litmus Test Ahead Of 2027 – Amupitan

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, has once again assured Nigerians that the forthcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states will serve as an “Immediate litmus test” for the commission’s reforms ahead of the 2027 general election.

Amupitan gave this assurance in…Read More

Delta Festival: NBA Condemns Assault on Women, Demands Justice

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has strongly condemned the alleged sexual assault and public humiliation of women during a recent community festival in Ozoro, Delta State, describing the incident as a disgrace to the nation.

In a statement issued on Saturday…Read More

S’Court Upholds Order For 9Mobile To Pay Investors $87.5m

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has upheld a ruling of the Court of Appeal directing Emerging Markets Telecommunications Services Limited (EMTSL), operators of 9Mobile, to pay about $87.5 million to two investors following a long-running dispute.

The apex court affirmed the November…Read More

LG Crisis: Osun APC Raises Alarm Over Planned Joint Labour Protest

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alerted the police and other statutory security services in the state to be wary of a wild protest planned by the leadership of the state chapter of the Joint Labour Movement under the directive of (Dr) Christopher A. Arapasopo, the state chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC); Comrade Bimbo Fasaasi, the state chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Comrade Lekan Adediran, the state chairman of the Joint Public Service negotiating Council (JPSNC).

APC said it gathered that the…Read More

Eno Pays Tribute To Late Rev. Uma Ukpai

Governor Umi Eno of Akwa Ibom State has paid a glowing tribute to the late Rev. Uma Ukpai, who died on October 6, 2025, at the age of 80, describing him as a gift to the state and humanity.

Governor Eno spoke on Friday at...Read More

A’Ibom: Police Arrest Shop Burglars, Recover Firearms, Stolen Items

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has announced another operational success in its sustained efforts to combat burglary and related crimes across the State.

DSP Timfon John, Police Public…Read More