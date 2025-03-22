Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 22

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, March 22, 2025.

MoU: NNPP Writes INEC, IGP, Kwankwaso, Galadima

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has sent a letter to the Kwankwasiya Group and The National Movement (TNM), reminding them to respect the termination of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that ended in 2023.

The letter dated March 20, 2025, and titled “Reminder…Read more

Insecurity: Alia Calls On FG To Ban Open Grazing

As the conflict between nomadic herdsmen and farmers across the country worsens, Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, on Friday called on the Federal Government to ban open grazing nationwide and embrace ranching as the best option for animal husbandry.

Alia made this call during the opening of a two-day…Read more

2027: SDP Not Refuge For Disgruntled Politicians – Adebayo

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has dismissed claims that the party has become a haven for disgruntled and internally displaced politicians.

In a statement issued on Friday, Adebayo emphasized…Read more

2027: Kwankwaso, Atiku, El-Rufai Are Self-Centered – Illiyasu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Director of Finance at Hadejia Jama’are River Basin, Musa Illiyasu Kwankwaso, has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso as self-centred politicians with no real political influence ahead of the 2027 elections…Read more

Shettima Welcomes Visa Inc’s Pledge To Establish Data Centre In Nigeria

Visa Inc., an American multinational payment card services corporation, has informed Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima of its plans to establish a data centre in Nigeria.

This development is in addition to Visa’s investments…Read more

PDP Reacts To S’Court Verdict On Nat’l Secretary Position

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Friday’s Supreme Court judgment has resolved the controversy surrounding its National Secretary position, aligning with the party’s choice for the role.

Recent media reports indicated that Senator Samuel Anyanwu…Read more

Makinde Condemns State Of Emergency Declaration In Rivers

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has condemned the declaration of State of Emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu, noting that it is an illegal act which must be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians.

New Telegraph recalls that President Tinubu on Tuesday…Read more

Namibia Inaugurates First Female President, Nandi-Ndaitwah

Namibia on Friday sworn in its first Female President after Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah won the Presidential election last year that extended the ruling party’s 35-year grip on power.

Following her swearing in at a ceremony attended…Read more

Kalu Urges Nigerian Varsities To Blend Academics, Reality

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has advised Nigerian universities to close the gap between academia and real-world challenges to drive national progress.

Kalu, who made this call while speaking at the University…Read more

Tinubu Congratulates Public Health Icon, Arowolo At 80

President Bola Tinubu on Friday joined other eminent Nigerians to congratulate an administrator and public health icon, Mr Ifejola Arowolo, on his 80th birthday.

According to a press statement issued to newsmen in Abuja…Read more

Anyanwu Reinstated As PDP National Secretary

On Friday, the Supreme Court of Nigeria reinstated Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

New Telegraph reports that the apex Court in a unanimous…Read more

Nigeria To Share Expertise With Bangladesh – Badaru

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has said that Nigeria will share its expertise and experiences in defence, agriculture, and military cooperation with Bangladesh.

He mentioned that further discussions on this bilateral…Read more

Gov Yusuf Approves Over N3bn For various Projects

The Kano State Executive Council has approved a total sum of N3,398,144,284.04 for the execution of various projects across the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Internal…Read more

Fubara Aide Speaks On Pipeline Attack, Assembly Complex

The Rivers State Government-led by the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara has refuted claims that he failed to prevent militant threats and attacks on oil installations in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the state government…Read more

Trump Signs Executive Order Eliminating Department Of Education

On Thursday, the 47th United States (US) President, Donald Trump signed an executive order that will commenced the elimination of the federal Department of Education (DoE).

New Telegraph reports that the DoE is in charge…Read more

