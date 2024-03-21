Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 21

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, March 21 2024

Catholic Bishops Urges Tinubu To Release Nnamdi Kanu

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has called on President Bola Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in the best interests of the Southeast region.

It would be recalled that Kanu’s bail application was denied…Read more

JUST-IN: Kogi Gov Ododo Visits President Tinubu

The governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Usman on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media…Read more

Senate Passes Student Loans Act 2024

The Senate has passed the Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2024.

The Senate’s resolution followed its consideration of the report…Read more

Tinubu Seeks Extension Of 2023 Budget Implementation

The House of Representatives has passed a bill seeking for an extension of the 2023 supplementary budget.

President Bola Tinubu had asked the national assembly to extend…Read more

IPOB: Okuama Youths Not Responsible For Killing Of 16 Army Officers

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has insisted that youths of the Okuama community in Delta State were not responsible for the killing of 16 Army officers and soldiers who were on a peacekeeping mission last Thursday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its spokesman…Read more

NLC Storms LP Secretariat Demands Abure’s Removal As Chairman

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Wednesday, took over the premises of the national secretariat of the Labour Party (LP) in Abuja to protest the party’s national convention slated for the end of this month.

This protest is coming a few days after the NLC Political Commission…Read more

FG Begins Construction Of Hostels In 36 Tertiary Institutions Nationwide

The Federal Government has commenced the process of constructing state-of-the-art hostels in 36 tertiary institutions across the country for the year 2024.

This was as the government indicated its willingness to construct…Read more

I Don’t Receive Any Money As Pension From Abia govt – Ikpeazu

Following the news that the Abia State House of Assembly has passed into law a bill seeking to stop former governors and former deputy governors of the state from receiving pensions, the immediate past Governor of the state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has said that he has never received any money as pension from Abia State government.

Ikpeazu speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka…Read more

Delta Killings: Reps Beg Military For Caution, Begin Probe

As the House of Representatives commenced an investigation into the brutal killing of 16 military personnel by unknown people in a Delta community, the lower chamber appealed to the military to be mindful of innocent citizens in the affected community.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos).…Read more

Minimum Wage Payment: Enugu teachers laud Mbah

The Enugu State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has expressed profound gratitude to the state government for showing honest concern for the welfare of teachers in the state, including the extension of the state’s minimum wage to primary school teachers after several years of waiting.

The teachers also noted that Mbah’s administration…Read more

Reps To FG: Ban importation of local fabrics

The House of Representatives, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to ban the importation of Adire/Kampala (tie-and-dye) and other local fabrics to protect the local market and earn foreign exchange for the country.

The resolution of the House followed the adoption of the motion titled…Read more

Alleged Contract To Family: PDP Replies APC, Says Stop Fabricating Lies Against Adeleke

The People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in Osun State has debunked the allegations levelled against Governor Ademola Adeleke by the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing him of awarding multi-billion naira infrastructural projects to members of his family.

The PDP Chairman, Hon Sunday Bisi while addressing a press conference at the party Secretariat…Read more

Senate Probes Killing Of Military Personnel In Delta

The Senate, on Tuesday, mandated its Committees on Army, Navy and Airforce, to liaise with the Military for a thorough investigation of the gruesome killings of some officers and men of the Nigerian Army in Okuoma Community, Delta State on Thursday.

The Senate also observed a minute silence in honour of the memories…Read more

Senate Passes N446bn FIRS 2024 Budget

The Senate, on Tuesday, passed the sum of N446,342,656,992.00 as the 2024 budget of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The Senate passed the budget following its adoption and approval…Read more

Tinubu Seeks Reps Approval For New Salaries For Judicial Officers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday formally requested the House of Representatives to approve a new proposed salary and allowances for judicial officers in the country.

The president’s request was contained in a letter read by the Speaker… Read more