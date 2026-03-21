Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 21

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, March 21st, 2026.

Dangote Hikes Fuel Gantry Price By N70 To N1,245 Per Litre

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has hiked its fuel gantry or ex-depot price from N1,175 per litre to N1,245 per litre, an increase of N70 per litre.

The refinery cited escalating global…Read More

PDP’ll Overcome Current Challenges – Turaki

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kabiru Tanimu Turaki has expressed optimism that the party will rise above its current challenges.

Turaki, who spoke on Friday, shortly…Read More

2027: Atiku, Obi, Amaechi Yet To Present New Strategy To Unseat Tinubu – Ndume

The Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District, Sen. Ali Ndume, on Thursday, said that key opposition figures, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rotimi Amaechi, have not introduced any new ideas capable of unseating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Ndume, who made this remark…Read More

Troops Discover 74 Terrorist Bodies, Recover 41 Arms – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday, said troops of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation HADIN (KAI) discovered 74 bodies of terrorists and their commanders, after successfully repelling a complex attack involving drones at Mallam Fatori in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State.

The fighting forces also recovered…Read More

2027 Polls: Professional Excellence Non-Negotiable – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said professionalism will be its guiding principle in the conduct of elections in the country.

The INEC Chairman, Prof Joash…Read More

Adeleke Praises President Tinubu’s State Visit To UK

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to the United Kingdom (UK), describing the diplomatic engagement as having strong potential to boost Nigerian economic recovery programmes.

The Governor who spoke at…Read More

Eid-el-Fitr: Tinubu Urges Nigerians To Uphold Ramadan Values

On the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Fitri celebration, President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to continue embracing the values of patience, tolerance, and neighbourliness learned during Ramadan.

Speaking after the Eid prayers…Read More

Eid-el-Fitr: ADC Calls For Faith, Sacrifice

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on Nigerian to draw strength from the values of faith, sacrifice, and resilience despite the country’s current challenges.

The party, in its Eid-el-Fitr message…Read More

Eid: Sultan Lauds Efforts To Stem Insecurity, Calls For Stringent Measures

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has commended efforts to address insecurity in Nigeria and called for more stringent measures to tackle the issue.

Abubakar also urged the Muslim…Read More

Council Orders Shipping Lines, Agencies To Suspend Implementation Of Tariffs

n the exercise of its statutory mandate as the economic regulator of the port and shipping sector, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has directed all shipping lines and their respective agencies to immediately suspend the implementation of the recently approved tariffs.

The council’s Head of Public…Read More

Nigeria Advances $20bn Gas Pipeline Talks In London

The Federal Government has stepped up high-level discussions on a proposed transcontinental gas pipeline aimed at delivering its vast natural gas reserves to European markets, a move aimed at strengthening energy security and unlocking long-term economic value.

This was contained in a statement…Read More

Tinubu, Wife Returns After UK State Visit

President Bola Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi Tinubu has returned to Nigeria after a two-day state visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

According to a video shared by…Read More

A’Ibom: Four Suspects In Police Net Over Cultism, Attempted Murder

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Friday said the Command has recorded a significant operational breakthrough in its sustained efforts to rid the State of violent crimes and criminal elements.

DSP Timfon John, Police Public…Read More

Lagos Taskforce Debunks N250,000 Extortion Claim, Says Viral Report False

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Task Force) has distanced itself from a viral online report alleging that its officers extorted N250,000 from a motorist during an enforcement operation in the Ijesha area of Lagos.

In a statement yesterday, the…Read More

World Happiness Day: Use Digital Spaces To Promote Kindness, Encouragement – Oluremi Tinubu

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has called on the people to use digital spaces to promote kindness and encouragement as they celebrate World Happiness Day.

The wife of the President, in her…Read More