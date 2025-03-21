Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 21

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, March 21, 2025.

Nothing Is Impossible, Dangote Tells Harvard Scholars

The President/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has urged young entrepreneurs and scholars to rise above limitations and push their ambitions to help transform the world into a better place.

He made this appeal on Wednesday when a delegation…Read more

Uzodinma Backs Tinubu’s State Of Emergency In Rivers, Says Nat’l Security Necessity

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State.

He described the move as a proactive step necessary…Read more

Edo: Elected Councilors At Secretariat To Reaffirm Loyalty – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday said the elected Local Government Councillors under the umbrella of the party are intact and have not defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The councillors, representing the 18 Local Government…Read more

It’s Time To End Malnutrition, Says Shettima

Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has declared that it was time to move beyond talk and take decisive action to end malnutrition in Nigeria, directing members of the National Council on Nutrition (NCN), Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and other stakeholders to adopt a multisectoral approach to the ongoing efforts.

According to him, malnutrition is a crisis that threatens…Read more

PDP Blames Abuja Tanker Explosion On Poor Infrastructure

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed Wednesday’s tanker explosion along the Karu Bridge, Abuja, that resulted in loss of lives, with several others injured and property destroyed, on poor infrastructure.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary…Read more

Tinubu Orders Probe Into Abuja Tanker Explosion, Sympathizes With Victims

President Bola Tinubu has directed a thorough investigation into the tanker explosion that resulted in multiple accidents and loss of lives in Karu, Abuja, on Wednesday night.

The President condoled with family members who lost…Read more

Emergency Rule: You Can’t Determined 2/3 Majority By Voice Vote, Obi Tells NASS

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has faulted the use of voice vote by the National Assembly to approve President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State.

Obi in a statement issued on his X platform on Thursday…Read more

Tinubu Lauds NASS For Endorsing Emergency Proclamation In Rivers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lauded the National Assembly (NASS) for its decisive and patriotic ratification of the State of Emergency proclamation in Rivers State.

This came as the President affirmed that the state administrator…Read more

Rivers: Reps’ Northern Caucus Back Emergency Rule

The Northern Regional Caucus of the House of Representatives, comprising members from the 19 Northern States and FCT, has backed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing it as apt and in the country’s best interest.

The Chairman of the Caucus, Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Peter Obi Charges LP Senators Not To Back Tinubu”s State Of Emergency

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the last general election, Peter Obi has urged members of the Party in the Senate not to support the state of emergency imposed on Rivers State by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Obi in a statement issued on Thursday urged party members…Read more

Emergency Rule: Uwazuruike Knocks Fubara Over Rivers Crisis

The founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Ralph Uwazuruike has slammed Siminalayi Fubara of failing to keep whatever terms of agreement between him and his godfather, Nysom Wike.

In a video shared on Thursday, Uwazuruike argued…Read more

NJC Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Release, Repatriation

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has refuted claims that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, instructed the immediate release and repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to Kenya.

The NJC while debunking the purported rumour…Read more

BREAKING: Senate Approves Rivers Emergency Rule

The Upper Chamber of the National Assembly on Thursday approved President Bola Tinubu’sdeclaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, invoking its constitutional powers under the amended 1999 Constitution.

New Telegraph reports that the approval of the Senate grants President…Read more

JUST-IN: Rivers Sole Administrator, Ibas Arrives Govt House

The newly-appointed Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-ete Ibas (retd.), has arrived in the state to assume official duties.

New Telegraph reports that Ibas arrived at the Port Harcourt…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Senate In Closed-Door Session Over Emergency Rule

The Senate on Thursday entered into a closed-door session to deliberate on President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other elected officials.

New Telegraph reports that the closed-door session…Read more

