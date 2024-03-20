Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 20

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, March 20 2024

Minimum Wage Payment: Enugu teachers laud Mbah

The Enugu State wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), has expressed profound gratitude to the state government for showing honest concern for the welfare of teachers in the state, including the extension of the state’s minimum wage to primary school teachers after several years of waiting.

The teachers also noted that Mbah’s administration had in about nine months in office met four of the five-point…Read more

Reps To FG: Ban importation of local fabrics

The House of Representatives, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to ban the importation of Adire/Kampala (tie-and-dye) and other local fabrics to protect the local market and earn foreign exchange for the country.

The resolution of the House followed the adoption of the motion titled, “Call to revive and promote the traditional …Read more

Alleged Contract To Family: PDP Replies APC, Says Stop Fabricating Lies Against Adeleke

The People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in Osun State has debunked the allegations levelled against Governor Ademola Adeleke by the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing him of awarding multi-billion naira infrastructural projects to members of his family.

The PDP Chairman, Hon Sunday Bisi while addressing a press conference at the party Secretariat, Osogbo…Read more

Senate Probes Killing Of Military Personnel In Delta

The Senate, on Tuesday, mandated its Committees on Army, Navy and Airforce, to liaise with the Military for a thorough investigation of the gruesome killings of some officers and men of the Nigerian Army in Okuoma Community, Delta State on Thursday.

The Senate also observed a minute silence in honour of the memories of the four officers and 12 soldiers …Read more

Senate Passes N446bn FIRS 2024 Budget

The Senate, on Tuesday, passed the sum of N446,342,656,992.00 as the 2024 budget of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The Senate passed the budget following its adoption and approval of the recommendation of its Committee on Finance…Read more

Tinubu Seeks Reps Approval For New Salaries For Judicial Officers

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday formally requested the House of Representatives to approve a new proposed salary and allowances for judicial officers in the country.

The president’s request was contained in a letter read by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas…Read more

FEC Urged To Review N12.7bn Meter Installation Contract

The Executive Director at PowerUp Initiatives For Electricity Rights (PowerUp Nigeria), Adetayo Adegbemle, on Tuesday called on the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to review the award of N12.7 billion meter installation contract to De Haryor Global Services Limited.

This is has he said that it is a little-known company and urged the FEC to investigate the culprits...Read more

Late Olubadan’s Image Towered Beyond Ibadan, Oyo – Ganduje

The National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the immediate past Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Tuesday described the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, as somebody whose image towered far above Ibadan which he reigned over and the entire Oyo State.

According to a press statement made available to journalists by the Personal Assistant (Media) to the late Olubadan…Read more

Killing Of Military Personnel Assault On Security, Stability Of N/Delta – Lawan

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, said that the killing of at least sixteen military personnel in the Okuoma community of Delta State, last Thursday, is an assault on the security and stability of the Niger Delta region.

Lawan, who was the President of the Senate in the Ninth National Assembly, made the expression as the position…Read more

2024: Shelve Your Ambition, It’s Ondo South’s Turn, APC chieftain Tells Aiyedatiwai Ky

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Sola Olatunji, has called on the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to shelve his ambition of contesting the forthcoming state governorship election in order not to reduce the tenure of the Southern zone of the state.

Olatunji, who is from Erekiti in Okitipupa Local Government of the state said in a statement he made available to New Telegraph…Read more

Reps Urge FG To Stop Trade Partnerships With UK

The House of Representatives has called on the Federal Government to immediately stop signing and implementing the trade partnership with the United Kingdom (UK).

The House who made the plea during plenary on Tuesday declared that the agreement should expire…Read more

2024 Budget: Reps Task Wike On Transparency

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Hon. Mukhtar Betara, has urged FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to prioritise transparency, accountability, and adherence to budgetary guidelines in project execution in the territory.

Betara gave the charge during the 2024 budget proposal presentation…Read more

Okuoma Killing: Tinubu, Oborevwori In Closed-Door Meeting

Following the gruesome murder of 16 soldiers in the Okuoma community Local Government Area of Delta State, the Governor of the State, Sheriff Oborevwori on Tuesday meet with President Bola Tinubu in Aso Rock to brief him on the incident.

Briefing State House correspondents after the closed-door meeting with President Tinubu, Oborevwori…Read more

Ondo 2024: Stop Dropping Akeredolu’s Endorsement In Death – Faduyile

Former President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Prof Dayo Faduyile has warned his co-contestants against dropping the name of the late governor of the State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as their endorser for the governorship seat.

Faduyile who was in the APC Secretariat to declare his interest in the governorship election and his plans to begin local government…Read more

Insecurity: Kaduna Gov Speaks On Kidnapping, Says ‘Tinubu Is Worried

The incumbent Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani on Tuesday disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is worried about the state of insecurity in the country.

Governor Sani who spoke on Channels TV’s Politics Today claimed he speaks with President Tinubu twice…Read more