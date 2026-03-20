Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 20

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, March 20th, 2026.

There’re Effort To Stop My Presidential Ambitions – Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) s alleged that the Federal Government is working to prevent him from participating in the 2027 presidential election.

The former Anambra State…Read More

UK Visit: Tinubu, Starmer Seal £746m Ports Development Deal

In an effort to strengthen diplomatic and economic relations between both nations, President Bola Tinubu on Thursday engaged in high-level discussions with the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister, Keir Starmer in London.

The meeting, according to a…Read More

Terror Ranking: Tinubu, APC Dancing On Blood Of Nigerians – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said while Nigeria is rated to have accounted for about 70 per cent of global deaths from terrorism, President Bola Tinubu and those he appointed to secure the country, “Are wining, dining, and dancing in a faraway land.”

PDP, in a statement issued by the…Read More

APGA Replies Abaribe, Says He Was Suspended Not Expelled

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has cautioned the Senator representing Abia South, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, against what it described as misleading claims regarding his status in the party, insisting that he was suspended, not expelled.

Speaking at a press briefing in…Read More

APC Gives NNPP 72-Hour To Retract Allegations Against Gov. Yusuf

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano State, has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and it spokesperson, Ibrahim Karaye to retract the allegations that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, is influencing court proceeding, tender a public apology and desist from making similar claims.

This is as the party warn that the…Read More

UK Visit: Tinubu Full Speech At State Banquet, Windsor Castle

On Wednesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu delivered a powerful speech at the State Banquet in Windsor Castle following his 2-day state visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

New Teegraph had earlier reported…Read More

Fuel Hike: Reps Warn Of Queues Over Dangote Supply Gaps

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) has raised alarm over an imminent return of fuel scarcity and queues in Nigeria.

The committee warned that petrol…Read More

Tinubu Felicitates Muslims On Eid-el-Fitr, Urges Renewed Patriotism

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated Muslim faithful as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, just as he urged renewed commitment to the nation and humanity.

According to a press release by…Read More

Migration, Border Security Top Nigeria, UK MoU Signing

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on Migration Partnership, a Statement of Intent on Cooperation on Organised Immigration, Crime and Border Security, and a Statement of Intent on the Expansion of Business Visas for UK companies working with Nigeria.

The development took place…Read More

Eid al-Fitr: Prioritise Security Of Nigerians, Atiku Tells FG

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Federal Government to make the safety of Nigerians its priority.

Atiku, in a message to Muslim faithful…Read More

Obi Salutes Muslims On Eid-el-Fitr, Urges Ramadan Spirit Going Forward

The frontline opposition leader and the Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has urged Nigerian Muslims to imbibe the spirit of Ramadan going forward after the 30-day fast.

Obi, in congratulating them for…Read More

Terror Ranking: ADC Proposes National Intelligence Coordination To Fix Nigeria’s Security System

The African Democratic Congress (ADC)

is calling for the establishment of a national intelligence coordination system, to be led by a coordinator of National Intelligence, and a unified Joint Terrorism Task Force, to fix Nigeria’s security failure.

The party, in a statement by the…Read More

State Visit: Tinubu Meets UK PM, Keir Starmer

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with the British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer as part of his two-day state visit to the United Kingdom (UK)

New Telegraph reports that Starmer…Read More

Tinubu Making Abuja Like Other Renowned Capital Cities – Wike

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has assured the diplomatic community that President Bola Tinubu’s administration was working assiduously towards making Abuja look like other renowned capital cities in the world.

The Minister, who disclosed this at…Read More

You’re Corrupt, Senegal Slams CAF, Reject AFCON Verdict

The Senegalese government has demanded an ‘independent international investigation’ into the ‘suspected corruption’ within the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Senegal, who clinched the 2025…Read More