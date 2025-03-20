Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 20

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Emergency Rule: APC Plotting To Take Over S’South In 2027 – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the state of emergency declared in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday is part of the All Progressives Congress (APC) plan to capture the South-South geopolitical zone ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday…Read more

Building Collapse: Presidency Assures NIA Of Collaboration

The Federal Government has assured the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) of its commitment to curbing incessant building collapses across the country through collaboration.

The Federal Government gave this assurance through…Read more

Many Feared Dead As CNG Truck Explodes In Abuja

A Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) tanker on Wednesday exploded along the Kugbo-Karu-Nyanya Expressway in Abuja with many feared dead.

While the exact number of casualties remains unknown…Read more

Rivers: Reps To Debate Tinubu’s Emergency Declaration Thursday

The House of Representatives will on Thursday debate President Bola Tinubu’srequest to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State, New Telegraph has learned.

Recall that President Tinubu, in a nationwide broadcast…Read more

PHRC Fully Operational, Producing Refined Products – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) on Wednesday reassured Nigerians that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) remains fully operational and continues to produce refined petroleum products despite a minor incident at a section of the refinery…Read more

Senate Confirms Appointments Of NASC, PSC Nominees

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Saviour Enyiekere from the South-South geopolitical zone as Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), along with 12 others as members of the commission.

The Red Chamber also approved the appointments…Read more

Make Laws To Enhance Food Security, Shettima To Lawmakers

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has implored lawmakers across the country to enact relevant legislations that would enhance nutrition and food security in order to ensure that every household has access to the manifold diets required for a healthy and productive life.

This, he said, was the reason why the administration…Read more

Senate Defers Approval Of Emergency Rule In Rivers

The Senate, on Wednesday, deferred consideration of a motion seeking to approve the proclamation of a State of Emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu.

Although, the authorities of the apex legislative Assembly…Read more

Kogi SDP Refutes Rumours Of El-Rufai’s Leadership

The Kogi State Chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has dismissed claims that former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, is now leading the party.

In a statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary…Read more

Dangote Refinery Suspends Sale Of Petrol In Naira

There is palpable tension in the oil sector as Dangote Petroleum Refinery announced the suspension of the sale of petroleum products in naira.

The announcement was made via a notice sent to petroleum…Read more

No Explosion At PHRC, NNPCL Clarifies

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has refuted reports of an explosion at the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) in Rivers State.

The company clarified that what occurred was a flare incident…Read more

Reverse Your Declaration On Rivers Or…, Ex-NUJ President Tells Tinubu

A former President of Nigeria and African Union of Journalists, Lanre Ogundipe, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu to reverse his proclamation about the invocation of a State of Emergency in Rivers State, considering the series of adverse effects it will bring.

In a press release made available to New Telegraph…Read more

Tinubu Swears In Ibas As Rivers Sole Administrator

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Vice Admiral Ibok-ete Ibas (rtd.) as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State following his declaration of a state of emergency in the state for six months.

New Telegraph reports that Ibas was sworn in after a short meeting…Read more

Ondo Ex-D’Gov Tackles Aiyedatiwa Over Insecurity

Former Deputy Governor of Ondo State and Governorship candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2024 governorship election, Agboola Ajayi has bemoaned insecurity in the state in the last few weeks.

Ajayi in a statement signed by him said the rate at which people…Read more

INC Rejects Tinubu’s Emergency Rule In Rivers

The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has strongly condemned President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing it as hasty, lopsided, and unconstitutional.

Prof. Benjamin Okaba, the President of the INC faulted…Read more

