Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 2

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, March 2 2024.

Tinubu Appoints New Executive Directors For TCN

President Bola Tinubu has appointed four Executive Directors for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) for a renewable term of four years.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser….Read more

Kano Police Promises Adequate Security Ahead Of Akpabio’s Visit

The Kano State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has guaranteed that it will provide maximum security for Saturday, March 2 visit of the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio to the state.

The state command gave the assurance on Friday in an interview granted…Read more

FG Confident Of Transformative Changes In Energy Sector

The Federal Government has expressed optimism that Nigeria’s energy sector is set to undergo transformative changes in line with the renewed hope agenda of the current administration.

The Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume…Read more

CBN Revokes Operational Licenses Of 4,173 BDCs

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revoked the operational licenses of 4,173 Bureau De Change (BDCs) in the country.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Friday night…Read more

Edo Poll: Mohammed, Makarfi, Dickson, Others To Reconcile Obaseki, Shaibu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a post-primary election reconciliation committee to reconcile aggrieved party members in Edo State.

The eleven-committee is headed by Bauchi State governor, Senator…Read more

Emergence Of Tinubu As President, Not By Chance – Shettima

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima has said President Bola Tinubu’s ascent to the presidency is not accidental, but rather the result of a divine blessing because of his sincerity of heart.

Shettima made this known when he received a team from the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim…Read more

Step Up Operations In NorthWest, Matawalle Tells Nigerian Military

Bello Matawalle, the State Minister for Defence on Friday directed the military to step up operations against bandits and terrorists in the northwest.

Matawalle who spoke in a statement issued on Friday claimed…Read more

Tinubu Ruling Nigeria With Kabu-Kabu Economic Policy – Paul Ibe

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s media aide, Paul Ibe has described President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies as Kabu Kabu kind of reforms.

Paul Ibe who made this remark while voicing his concern during…Read more

Ondo: Aiyedatiwa Appoints New Executive Council

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has inaugurated new Commissioners, Special Advisers and Head of Service barely a month after the dissolution of the State Executive Council.

The new appointees include Mr Bayo Phillip, as Head of Service…Read more

Customs Seizes N5.35bn Contraband From Smugglers

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone C, Owerri has impounded N5.35 billion contraband from smugglers and fraudulent importers.

The unit said that nine smugglers were arrested in connection with the seizures…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Appoints New Power Management Team

Recognising the critical role that power supply plays in promoting commercial and industrial growth in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new management team for the Federal Government Power Company Limited.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser…Read more

Anambra Among States With High Level Of Drug Abuse Cases – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confirmed that Anambra State is one of the states in the country with a higher rate of drug abuse and addiction.

The agency made this known on Friday, March 1 in Awka…Read more

GECF: Member Countries To Commit To Sharing Knowledge, Technology – Ekpo

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, has urged member countries of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) to commit to sharing knowledge, technology, and best practices to accelerate the unlocking of new applications for natural gas in a manner that boosts economic growth without degrading the environment…Read more

FG To Grant Licences For Establishment Of Smaller DisCos

In renewed efforts to improve access and consistent electricity supply to underserved populations, the Federal Government has said plans were underway to grant licences for the establishment of smaller Distribution Companies (DisCos)

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu who disclosed at the 7th Nigeria…Read more

Kwara PDP Warns Against Dragging Royal Fathers Into Partisan Politics

The Kwara State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has decried the attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to drag traditional institutions, particularly royal fathers from the Northern part of the state, into partisan politics.

The party also rejected the attempt by the Governor to use them as agents…Read more