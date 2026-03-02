Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 2

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, March, 2nd, 2026.

Onanuga Debunks Attempt To Poison President Tinubu

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, has debunked the purported rumour making rounds that the kitchen staff at Aso Rock were arrested over an attempt to poison President Bola Tinubu.

Sunday Telegraph reports that…

Insecurity: Over 1,000 Nigerians Killed, Abducted In 2026 — Obi

The former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has alleged that more than 1,000 Nigerians were killed and thousands more abducted between January and February of 2026.

Obi, who is seeking 2027 presidential…

US-Israel Strikes: Pope Leo XIV Calls For Dialogue Over Iran Conflict

Following the airstrikes carried out by the United States (US) and Israel on Iran, Pope Leo XIV, on Sunday, appealed to nations involved in the Middle East conflict to recognise their moral responsibility to pursue peace.

The Pope made this appeal during…

Electoral Act: Why NASS Adopted Both Electronic, Manual Transmissions – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has said that the National Assembly included both electronic and manual transmissions of results in the amended Electoral Act to avoid disenfranchising the Nigerian electorate and prevent voter apathy during the 2027 general elections.

Abbas noted that due to inadequate...

US-Isreal Strikes: OPEC+ Hikes Oil Production Amid Iran Conflict

Amid the ongoing United States (US) and Israel strike on Iran, key members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) oil cartel on Sunday announced a greater-than-expected increase to production quotas.

Sunday Telegraph reports that…

2027: Adebayo Accuses Tinubu Of Weakening Electoral Transparency

Former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has criticised the recent amendments to the Electoral Act signed into law by President Bola Tinubu, describing the move as a setback for transparency and democratic integrity.

In a statement posted on his…

Tinubu’s Decisions Saved Many States From Bankruptcy – Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to remove the fuel subsidy and unify the foreign exchange windows has saved many states of the federation from bankruptcy.

He stated this when he hosted…

Lawmaking: You’ll Be Accountable To God, Tinubu Tells NASS

First Lady and wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has reminded lawmakers in the National Assembly that aside from legislating for Nigerians, they will definitely give account before God for every law or decision they make.

She stated this Sunday at the…

Iran Reprisal Strikes Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi, One Killed, 11 Injured

One person has been reportedly killed and 11 others injured after Iranian missiles hit airports in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Saturday, March 1, following the reprisal attack on the United States (US) and Israel massive strike.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that…

Iran’s Military Chief Of Staff, Defence Minister Killed In US-Israel Strike

Following the early Saturday strike on Iran from the United States (US) and Israel, the Iranian government has announced that the country’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Abdolrahim Mousavi, has been killed in the strike.

According to state-owned Iran TV,…

Omokri Replies Dele Momodu, Says Tinubu Delivering Results, Not ‘Jazz’

Former presidential aide and Ambassador-Designate, Reno Omokri, has rejected suggestions by the chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu that President Bola Tinubu is using mystical influence to consolidate political support.

Omokri, who spoke on Sunday…

Nations Not Sustained By Power Alone But Providence Of God – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Sunday declared that nations are sustained not by power alone but by the providence of God.

Akpabio made the declaration…

FG Targets Vulnerable Communities With Poverty-Reduction Initiative

The Federal Government has implemented a poverty-reduction initiative aimed at supporting vulnerable communities, aligning with the One Humanitarian-One Poverty Response System (OHOPRS) in Niger State.

The programme, according to a…

Constitution Amendment For State Police Will Be Concluded Before End Of 2026 – Senate

The 10th Senate has disclosed that it will complete the amendment of the 1999 constitution to allow for the creation of state police before the end of 2026.

The Upper Chamber of the National…

Reps Seek Establishment Of Fintech Regulatory Commission

The House of Representatives has moved to establish a regulatory commission to regulate fintech in the country.

The regulatory commission is to be…