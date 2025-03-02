Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 2

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Let’s Protect Integrity Of Senate Presidency, Saraki Tells Akpabio

The former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki has said the integrity of the Senate presidency should be jealously guarded by every leader and member of the lawmaking institution.

Saraki, in a statement issued on Saturday, regretted…Read more

Ramadan: Deputy Speaker Urges Prayer For Nation

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has extended his heartfelt felicitations to Nigerian Muslims as they observe Ramadan, a sacred month of spiritual reflection, self-improvement, and devotion to Allah.

Kalu commended the resilience and determination…Read more

Ramadan: Let’s Show Love, Rebuild Society, APC Charges Muslims

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)has charged Muslim faithfuls to use the Ramadan period to show love and rebuild the society.

The party gave the charge in a statement signed…Read more

Tinubu Pays Tribute To Late Namibian Leader, Nujoma

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined other world leaders to pay tribute to the late founding President of the Republic of Namibia, Dr Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma.

Saturday Telegraph reports that Tinubu, represented…Read more

Natasha’s Allegation: NYCN, Others Back Akpabio

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN)and a coalition of civil society organizations have commended the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, for his strict adherence to Senate Standing Orders.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Saturday, NYCN President…Read more

A’Ibom Women Protest, Blast Natasha Over Claim Against Akpabio

Akwa Ibom women including those from other parts of Niger Delta have cautioned the senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, against what they termed “Unfounded allegations” against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

It would be recalled that Senator Natasha had, during…Read more

Court Stops PDP From Enforcing Wabara’s Suspension

An Abia State High Court sitting at Obehie, Ukwa West Local Government Area (LGA), has barred the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)from enforcing the purported suspension of the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party, Adolphus Wabara.

The court presided over by Justice LTC Eruba restrained…Read more

Ramadan: Abbas Urges Muslims To Pray For Nigeria’s Prosperity

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has urged Nigerian Muslims to pray for the country and its leaders as the Islamic faithful begin the Ramadan fasting on Saturday.

Abbas said Nigeria’s unity is paramount, hence adherents…Read more

Benue Communities Under Siege, Alia Cries Out

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has expressed grief over the growing insecurity ravaging parts of the state, saying many ‘communities are still under siege’ by the activities of armed herdsmen insurgents.

The Governor also lamented that the large deposits…Read more

Ramadan: Everything You Need To Know About The Holy Month

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar which holds significant religious importance for Muslims worldwide. It commemorates the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by Angel Gabriel.

Ramadan is the holiest month in Islam, observed by Muslims…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

