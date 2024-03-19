Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 19

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, March 19 2024

Adopt 2014 Confab report, Anyaoku tells FG

Chief Emeka Anyaoku has said the 1999 Constitution (as amended) lacks the legitimacy expected in a pluralistic country like Nigeria.

He therefore urged the Federal Government to adopt the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference…Read more

FG Begs SSANU, NASU To Call Off Warning Strike

The Federal Government has appealed to the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) to call off their 7-day warning strike, which commenced on Monday, March 18.

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha…Read more

Politics Is Over, Use Your Experience To Support Tinubu, Gov Sule Tells Obi

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has called on the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the task of tackling the development challenges confronting the country.

He made the call when he received in the audience, Obi…Read more

Our Legislative Agenda Will Enhance Standard Of Living – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Monday, said that the legislative agenda of the 10th National Assembly would bring about tremendous improvement in the standard of living of Nigerians.

This was as the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)…Read more

Let’s Work Together To Strengthen Nigeria’s Constitution – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has urged his staff to collaborate with him and work towards identifying areas where the constitution can be strengthened to serve Nigerians better.

Kalu made the call on Monday while declaring open a two-day retreat…Read more

Osun: PDP, APC In War Of Words Over Renovation Of Govt House

The ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has berated the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tajudeen Lawal over his comment on the renovation of the government house in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

New Telegraph recalls that the Governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke…Read more

Tinubu Presents APC Flag To Edo Guber Candidate, Running Mate

Barely 6 months to the anticipating Edo State gubernatorial election, President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, presented the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag to the governorship candidate of the party, Monday Okpebholo, and his running mate, Dennis Idahosa.

Read more Speaking during the presentation at the Aso Villa in Abuja… Wike To FCT Perm Secs: Perform Below Expectations, We Sack You The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Monday warned the newly inaugurated ten Permanent Secretaries to live above board in service delivery or be booted out. The Permanent Secretaries, been the first appointed from among senior directors of FCT…Read more APC On Path To Victory In Edo Guber Polls – Tinubu President Bola Tinubu has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was on the path to victory in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Edo State. According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale…Read more FG Breaks Silence On Rail Line MoU With UK Firm The Federal Government has clarified the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Ministry of Transportation and MPH Rail Development Limited, a construction firm based in the United Kingdom (UK). The Ministry had on Wednesday, March 13, announced…Read more Kalu Calls For Nat’l Census, Says We Need To Know Nigeria’s Actual Population Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives has called for a national census, saying accurate statistics on Nigeria’s population will enhance the development plan. This was as he urged the management of the National Population Commission…Read more Peter Obi Names Nigeria Among Riskiest Nations To Live The former governor of Anambra State and National Leader of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has voiced his grave concern about the rising levels of insecurity in Nigeria. In a statement issued on Monday via his verified X Twitter, Obi…Read more Defence Ministers: Killers Of 16 Officers, Soldiers Must Face Justice The Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru, and his State colleague, Muhammed Matawalle, have strongly condemned the killing of the Commanding Officer (CO) of 181 Amphibious Battalion in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, Lt Col AH Ali, 2 Majors, a Captain, and 12 soldiers. The officers were “on a peace mission to Okuoma community” on Thursday, March 14…Read more Go Back To 2014 Confab Report – Anyaoku Former Secretary-General, Common Wealth of Nations and Chairman of the Patriots, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has called on the nation to go back to the 2014 Confab Report or constitute a Constituent Assembly on a non-party basis in order to give a People’s Constitution. He made this assertion Monday at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs…Read more Padding: Peter Obi Calls For Total Review Of 2024 Budget Amid the alleged N3.7trn padding, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has called for a total review of the 2024 budget. Obi made the call in reaction to the suspension of the Senator representing Bauchi Centre…Read more