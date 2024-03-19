New Telegraph

March 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 19, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Top 15 News…

Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 19

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, March 19 2024

Adopt 2014 Confab report, Anyaoku tells FG

Chief Emeka Anyaoku has said the 1999 Constitution (as amended) lacks the legitimacy expected in a pluralistic country like Nigeria.

He therefore urged the Federal Government to adopt the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference…Read more 

FG Begs SSANU, NASU To Call Off Warning Strike

The Federal Government has appealed to the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) to call off their 7-day warning strike, which commenced on Monday, March 18.

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha…Read more 

Politics Is Over, Use Your Experience To Support Tinubu, Gov Sule Tells Obi

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has called on the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the task of tackling the development challenges confronting the country.

He made the call when he received in the audience, Obi…Read more 

Our Legislative Agenda Will Enhance Standard Of Living – Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Monday, said that the legislative agenda of the 10th National Assembly would bring about tremendous improvement in the standard of living of Nigerians.

This was as the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)…Read more 

Let’s Work Together To Strengthen Nigeria’s Constitution – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has urged his staff to collaborate with him and work towards identifying areas where the constitution can be strengthened to serve Nigerians better.

Kalu made the call on Monday while declaring open a two-day retreat…Read more 

Osun: PDP, APC In War Of Words Over Renovation Of Govt House

The ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has berated the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tajudeen Lawal over his comment on the renovation of the government house in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

New Telegraph recalls that the Governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke…Read more

Tinubu Presents APC Flag To Edo Guber Candidate, Running Mate

Barely 6 months to the anticipating Edo State  gubernatorial election, President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, presented the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag to the governorship candidate of the party, Monday Okpebholo, and his running mate, Dennis Idahosa.

Read Previous

MoneyMaster PSB celebrates Global Money Week
Read Next

Nigeria’s Growing Pool of Unlicensed Digital TV Stations