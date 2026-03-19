Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 19

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Thursday, March 19th, 2026.

Eid-El-Fitr: Sultanate Declares Friday As Sallah Day

The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in Conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive any report from various Moon Sighting Committees across the country confirming the sighting on the new moon of Shawwal 1447AH, on Wednesday,18th March, 2026, which was the 29th day of Ramadan 1447AH.

In a statement issued by Prof….Read More

Tinubu Seeks UK Assistance In Tackling Insecurity In W’Africa

President Bola Tinubu has sought the assistance of the United Kingdom (UK) in tackling the challenge of insecurity in the West African region.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that…Read More

2027 Polls: LP Fixes May 23 To Elect Presidential Candidate

The Labour Party (LP) has fixed May 23, 2026, for the election of its candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

Also, primaries for the election of…Read More

El-Rufai’s Continued Detention Illegal, Unconstitutional – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the continued detention of former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, is illegal, unconstitutional and an affront to democratic principles.

ADC, in a statement issued…Read More

NEMA Delivers Relief Materials To Victims Of Maiduguri Bomb Blast

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has delivered medical consumables and assorted medications to support the treatment of persons injured in the recent explosions in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Agency also provided food…Read More

Our Planned Convention, Caretaker C’ttee No Go Areas, Says Wike PDP Faction

The faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said the ongoing reconciliation with the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led faction will not stop the caretaker committee from conducting its national convention on March 29 and 30.

The National Publicity Secretary…Read More

Tinubu Meets King Charles III At Windsor Castle

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday received a ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle, marking the beginning of his two-day state visit to the United Kingdom (UK), which is the first visit of such to the UK by a Nigerian leader in 37 years.

New Telegraph reports that Prince…Read More

Tinubu UK Trip Offers Nothing To Nigeria – Sowore

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and human rights lawyer Omoyele Sowore has opined that President Bola Tinubu’s trip to the United Kingdom (UK) offers nothing to Nigeria.

New Telegraph had earlier reported…Read More

Maiduguri Bombing: Amaechi Slams Tinubu Govt For Failing To Safeguard Nigerians

Following the bombing in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Monday evening, the former Governor of Rivers and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has accused the President Bola Tinubu-led administration of failing to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

According to a statement issued…Read More

Benue 2027: Pressure Mounts On Akume, Ortom, Others To Zone Guber Seat To Kwande

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume and former governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, are under intense pressure by the Benue Liberation Movement (BLM) to zone the 2027 governorship seat in the state to the Kwande Local Government Area of the state.

Benue Liberation Movement is a…Read More

Court Fines EFCC N500,000 For Delay In Emefiele’s Trial

A Federal High Court in Abuja has imposed a fine of N500,000 on the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for delaying the ongoing trial of the immediate past Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The presiding judge, Justice…Read More

Tinubu UK Trip To Boost Nigeria’s Economic Growth – Lagos APC

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended President Bola Tinubu’s official visit to the United Kingdom (UK), highlighting its potential to boost Nigeria’s economic growth.

In a statement issued on Wednesday…Read More

FG Approves Electric Buses For Workers To Boost Local Auto Industry

The Federal Government has approved the acquisition of electric buses for civil servants as part of efforts to promote local vehicle assembly and accelerate Nigeria’s transition to cleaner transportation.

The Director-General, National…Read More

Cardoso: Nigeria’s Financial Reforms Bolster Shock Resistance, Investor Confidence

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Olayemi Cardoso, has said that the country’s recent monetary and financial sector reforms have built a stronger capacity to withstand external shocks and restored confidence in the economy.

Speaking at the Africa Capital…Read More

Mutfwang Sacks Six Aides, Suspends Assembly Commission Chair

Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang of Plateau State has approved the immediate removal of six political appointees in a sweeping move aimed at strengthening governance and enhancing service delivery.

The decision, conveyed in a letter…Read More