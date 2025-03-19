Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 19

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Fubara Sues For Peace Amid Tinubu’s Declaration

Governor Siminialayi Fubara of Rivers State has appealed to the people of the state to be calm following President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency on Tuesday.

Fubara said that despite the political crisis that rocked the state he ensured the protection of lives and properties…Read more

Fubara’s Whereabouts Unknown As Aides Move Out Of Govt House

The whereabouts of Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara are currently unknown after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency for the state.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Pesent Tinubu also suspended the executive and legislature for six months…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Atiku Accuses Tinubu Of Partisanship

Former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has accused President Bola Tinubu of partisanship in the political crisis in Rivers State.

Atiku in a statement issued on Tuesday said the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State reeks of political…Read more

Tinubu Appoints Vice Admiral, Ibas Sole Administrator Of Rivers

Following the state of emergency declared in Rivers State, President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, March 18, appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (rtd), as the sole administrator of the State for six months.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State following…Read more

Anti Party: PDP Threatens To Expel Wike

The Peoples’ Democratic Party in Rivers State has threatened to expel the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike over his role in the political crisis rocking the state.

The Acting State Chairman of the PDP, Robinson Ewor, told journalists in Port Harcourt that the minister risks…Read more

Tinubu Suspends Fubara, Rivers Lawmakers For Six-Month

Amid the ongoing crisis in Rivers State, President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu for six months.

President Tinubu made this announcement during his nationwide broadcast at 7:00 pm on March 18…Read more

Senate Moves To Compel Social Media Platforms Have Offices In Nigeria

The Senate, on Tuesday stepped up its determination to use legal means to compel all social media platforms operating in Nigeria to establish physical offices in the country.

Accordingly, the piece of legislation, titled: “A Bill for an Act to amend the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Tinubu To Deliver Nationwide Address Tuesday

In light of the escalating tensions and recent unrest in Rivers State, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to address the nation on Tuesday.

New Telegraph reports the broadcast is scheduled for 7:00 PM and will be transmitted live via the Nigerian Television Authority…Read more

Senate Investigates Alleged Illegal Annexation Of Nigerian Territories By Cameroon

The Senate, on Tuesday, constituted an Ad-hoc committee to investigate the alleged annexation of the country’s mangrove islands and maritime territories by the Republic of Cameroun.

The Committee, which was set up after a comprehensive debate on a motion titled, “Illegal annexation…Read more

PDP Condemns Impeachment Move Against Fubara, Deputy

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has outrightly condemned the alleged move by the Rivers State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his Deputy, Ngozi Odu, from office.

Speaking during a news conference in Port Harcourt, the state capital, the PDP Chairman in Rivers, Chief Nname Ewor…Read more

Ukraine War: Trump, Putin Hold Crucial Phone Call

The long-awaited telephone conversation between United States President, Donald Trump and Russian President, Vladimir Putin has commenced, with hopes of brokering a peace deal to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The White House confirmed that the call, which started at 10 a.m. ET is progressing well and remains ongoing…Read more

Again, Two PDP Reps Defect To APC

For the umpteenth time, another two members of the House of Representatives have dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection of the lawmakers was announced by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas at the Tuesday plenary…Read more

BREAKING: Tinubu, Akpabio, NSA, IGP In Closed-Door Meeting

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu is currently in a closed-door meeting with his service chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting which began at about 03:00 pm also had Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio…Read more

Alaafin Unveils Official Title Ahead Coronation

The new Alaafin of Oyo, Abimbola Owoade, has unveiled his official title as he prepares to be coronated by the Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Monday, March 17, saying Oba Owoade would be addressed…Read more

Again, El-Rufai Accuses Gov Sani Of Political Betrayal

Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State has accused his successor, Governor Uba Sani, of accepting a political “Contract” from President Bola Tinubu aimed at undermining him politically ahead of the 2027 elections.

El-Rufai made this claim amid Governor Sani’s recent comments on the massive debt inherited from the former…Read more

