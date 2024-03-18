Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 18

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, March 18 2024

Budget Padding: ‘Ningi’s Suspension Rushed’, ACF Queries Senate

The recent suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi from the Nigerian 10th Senate has sparked significant controversy and concern, particularly from the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), which has voiced its apprehensions regarding the implications of such actions on Nigeria’s democratic processes and the principles of fair hearing and due process.

Atiku Reacts To Killing Of Soldiers In Delta, Calls For Calm

The People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar has strongly condemned the killing of a lieutenant colonel, two majors, one colonel and 12 soldiers in Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Tinubu Breaks Silence On Killings Of Army Officers, Soldiers In Delta

President Bola Tinubu has broken his silence on the attack in Okuama community, Delta State, which left 22 officers and men of the Nigerian Army dead.

Abbas Assures Of Resolve To Attract More Devt Projects

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has assured the people of Zaria Federal Constituency of Kaduna State of his commitment in terms of development projects, most of which are ongoing.

Edo Guber: APC To Unveil Deputy Governorship Candidate Monday

There is strong indication that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would unveil the running mate of its governorship candidate, Sen. Monday Okpebholo on Monday in Abuja.

Budget Padding: SERAP Wants Akpabio To Refer Allegations To EFCC

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has been urged to refer the allegations that lawmakers padded the 2024 budget by irregularly inserting projects worth N3.7 trillion to appropriate anti-corruption agencies for investigation and prosecution.

2024: PDP Aspirant Donates N9m To Party

Ahead of April 25 fixed for primary election of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), a governorship aspirant, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye has donated #9 million to the 18 local governments area of Ondo State.

Hardship: Sanwo-Olu Calls On Nigerians To Be Focused, Steadfast

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Nigerians to be focused and unwavering in their prayers so that the country can overcome its current economic difficulties.

Lagos Govt Opens 25% Discounted Food Markets

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has opened markets where residents of the state will be able to get a 25% discount on food items in order to help them cope with the growing inflation and financial difficulties in the country.

DHQ Sets To Release Bandits Leaders’ Names, Photos

The Defence Headquarters has vowed to reveal the identities and photographs of the new group of wanted terrorist and bandit leaders on its wanted list.

Ned Nwoko Reacts To Killing Of Soldiers In Delta

Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly has denounced the killings of soldier by unidentified youths in Okuama town, Ughelli South LGA of Delta State.

Edo PDP Chairman Kidnap: Abductors Yet To Contact Any Family Member

The abductors of the Chairman of the Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Tony Aziegbemi are yet to contact any members of his family or political associates almost two days after he was kidnapped close to his house.

Budget Padding: SERAP Calls For Reinstatement Of Ningi, Seeks EFCC, ICPC Intervention

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has been urged by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to reinstate the suspended Senator representing Bauchi Centre, Sen. Abdul Bichi over alleged N3.7 trillion padding in the 2024 budget.

I’ll Sustain Akeredolu’s Legacies – Edema

A governorship aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Olugbenga Edema has said he is the best person to sustain the legacies of former governor of Ondo State, late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu if given the mandate to rule the State.

FG To Launch $3.5bn Phase II Sugar Master Plan

The Federal Government has finalized plans for the launch of $3.5bn Phase II of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) .

