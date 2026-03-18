Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 18

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, March 18th, 2026.

Eid-el-Fitr: FG Declares Thursday, Friday Public Holidays

In celebration of Eid-el-Fitr, which signifies the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the Federal Government has declared Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, 2026, as public holidays.

This is contained in a press statement…Read More

Appeal Court Declares El-Rufai’s Trial Null And Void

On Tuesday, the Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court in a case involving the immediate past governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, citing a violation of his right to a fair hearing.

In a ruling delivered in appeal…Read More

Tinubu, Wife, Arrive UK On 2-Day State Visit

President Bola Tinubu, accompanied by the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has arrived in the United Kingdom (UK) for a two-day historic State Visit on the invitation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

President Tinubu’s plane touched…Read More

Borno Attack: We’ll Intensify Efforts Against All Criminal Elements – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday assured that his administration will intensify efforts against all criminal elements in the country.

The President said this in response…Read More

Maiduguri Attack: ‘Nigeria Under Siege,’ Obi Warns Nigerians

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential hopeful,Peter Obi, has described the deadly bomb explosions in Maiduguri, Borno State, as deeply troubling, warning that the country is facing a severe security crisis.

Obi, made this declaration on…Read More

Resign By March 31st, Tinubu Tells Appointees Seeking Elective Offices

President Bola Tinubu has directed all political appointees under his administration who intend to contest elective offices in the forthcoming 2027 general elections to resign their appointments on or before March 31, 2026.

The directive is pursuant to the…Read More

Maiduguri Explosions: ADC Condemns Attack, Urges Tinubu To Take Action

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has strongly condemned the bomb explosion in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, calling on President Bola Tinubu to urgently return to the country and take decisive action to address the worsening security situation.

The opposition party made this…Read More

Atiku Condemns Borno Attack, Urges Tinubu To Reassess Security Strategy

Former Vice President and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has expressed deep sadness over the latest terrorist attacks in Borno State.

Warning that the resurgence of suicide…Read More

Rhodes-Viviour Faults Tinubu Over UK Trip Amid Domestic Challenges

Gbadebo Rhodes-Viviour, the 2023 Lagos State governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has heavily criticised President Bola Tinubu for embarking on a state visit to the United Kingdom despite mounting challenges at home.

Rhodes-Vivour, who had defected…Read More

ICPC Forced Me To Quit Politics, Says El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged that the officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) attempted to force him out of politics as a condition for regaining his freedom.

El-Rufai made this claim in a 30-…Read More

EU Declines Trump’s Request For Support In Strait Of Hormuz Mission

The request for assistance by President Donald Trump in securing the Strait of Hormuz, has been pushed back by the European leaders as Foreign Ministers from the European Union (EU) convened in Brussels to address surging oil prices triggered by the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

New Telegraph had earlier reported…Read More

Maiduguri Bomb Explosions Utterly Condemnable – Zulum

The Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, has called for calm following the bomb explosions in Maiduguri, the state capital.

New Telegraph reports that several…Read More

NGF Condemns Maiduguri Suicide Bombings

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has described as shocking and despicable the multiple suicide bombings in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Monday night.

Condemning the attacks as evil…Read More

Oba Of Benin Suspends Queen, Palace Chief Over Unauthorised Visit Of Peller

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, on Monday suspended one of the queens, a Palace Chief and a member of staff of Benin Traditional Council, identified as Mr Omuemu, who was arrested and charged to court over unauthorised access to the Palace by a social media influencer, Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, known as Peller.

A statement signed by the Secretary…Read More

AFCON 2025: CAF Strip Senegal Of Title, Award Morocco Trophy

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Tuesday stunned fans by stripping the Senegal National Football team of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title and awarding the trophy to the hosts, Morocco.

Announcing the development on…Read More