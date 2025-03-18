New Telegraph

March 18, 2025
Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 18

News Round Up

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Statutory Delegates Will Participate In Parties Primaries – Akpabio

Strong indication emerged on Monday that the 2022 Electoral Act will be amended for the inclusion of statutory delegates in political parties’ primaries, slated for 2026 ahead of the 2027 general election.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this in Abuja…Read more 

Nigeria-Brazil $1.1bn Green Imperative Project Kicks Off

As part of measures to ensure food security in the country, Nigeria and Brazil have signed the commercial phase of the $1.1 billion Green Imperative Project (GIP) to boost agriculture productivity and enhance private-sector investment in Nigeria.

GIP, the largest agricultural project in Africa which prioritized…Read more

APC Tags El-Rufai Self Centered Politician

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday called out the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El-Rufai, who recently defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), saying he is a self-centred politician.

According to the APC, there was nothing wrong…Read more

Tinubu Appoints Bishop Kukah Pro-Chancellor Of Kachia Varsity

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Bishop Matthew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna State.

Additionally, the President appointed principal officers…Read more 

It’s Uncharitable To Turn On Union, NLC Tells Obasanjo

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has faulted former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s criticisms against organised labour, questioning his real motives as he equally took time to pat labour on the back for fighting for a living wage for Nigerian workers in his new book.

President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero in a statement…Read more 

Beneficiaries Of Subsidies Ganged Up Against Tinubu’s Govt – Bamidele

The Leader of the Senate, Opeyemi Bamidele,on Monday, explained how key beneficiaries of fuel subsidies made governance difficult for President Bola Tinubu in the first eighteen months of his administration.

Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central in the Senate…Read more 

N’Delta Youths Commend Soneye For Engaging Youths In Talent Hunt

Youths from the Host Communities of Niger Delta States have commended the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Oladapo Olufemi Soneye for engaging youths in a talent hunt to support the protection of the nation’s oil and gas infrastructures across the country.

The Niger Delta Youths under the aegis of Host Communities…Read more

We’ve Reviewed Oil Sector Expatriate Quota Administration – FG

The Ministry of Interior has announced a review of the administration of expatriate quotas in the oil sector, in a bid to make the process more transparent and efficient.

The new order makes the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo and the Permanent…Read more 

Edo Chairmen Suspension: PDP Accuses Okpebholo Of Breaching Constitution

The Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday called on the state House of Assembly to immediately recall the suspended Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of Local Government Councils in the state so that governance at the grassroots level can resume peacefully.

The PDP also alleged a breach of section 7 (1) of the country’s…Read more 

Wike Slams FCDA Secretary For Defrauding Demolition Victims

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Monday condemned the Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority ( FCDA) Yohana Dauda for an alleged attempt to defraud victims of demolition at Gishiri village.

Recall that about 455 people both indigenes and non-indigenes…Read more 

Nigeria, Cuba Strengthen Ties, Pledge Deeper Cooperation

Nigeria and Cuba have strengthened diplomatic and economic ties, with a renewed focus on healthcare, education and trade.

This came just as both nations marked 50 years of diplomatic relations…Read more 

Ukraine Foreign Minister Calls On Russia To Accept Peace

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha has called for intensified diplomatic efforts to push Russia towards accepting peace in the ongoing war.

Sybiha made this appeal in a statement on his official X handle…Read more 

Fubara’s Impeachment: Our People, Economy Will Suffer If…

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information, Joe Johnson has said that the lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly are fighting from different fronts against Governor Siminialayi Fubara, noting that if they succeed the people of the state and its economy will suffer.

The Commissioner, who spoke in Port Harcourt…Read more

APC Welcomes Jandor Back To Party

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, and his loyalists back to the party.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Jandor…Read more 

Akume Distances Self From Aide Facing EFCC’s Probe

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, on Monday, distanced himself from his Personal Assistant, Andrew Torhile Uchi, currently under investigation for corruption by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Segun Imohiosen, the Director of Information and Public Relations…Read more

