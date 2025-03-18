Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 18

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Statutory Delegates Will Participate In Parties Primaries – Akpabio

Strong indication emerged on Monday that the 2022 Electoral Act will be amended for the inclusion of statutory delegates in political parties’ primaries, slated for 2026 ahead of the 2027 general election.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, disclosed this in Abuja…Read more

Nigeria-Brazil $1.1bn Green Imperative Project Kicks Off

As part of measures to ensure food security in the country, Nigeria and Brazil have signed the commercial phase of the $1.1 billion Green Imperative Project (GIP) to boost agriculture productivity and enhance private-sector investment in Nigeria.

GIP, the largest agricultural project in Africa which prioritized…Read more

APC Tags El-Rufai Self Centered Politician

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday called out the former governor of Kaduna State, Nasiru El-Rufai, who recently defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), saying he is a self-centred politician.

According to the APC, there was nothing wrong…Read more

Tinubu Appoints Bishop Kukah Pro-Chancellor Of Kachia Varsity

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Bishop Matthew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna State.

Additionally, the President appointed principal officers…Read more

It’s Uncharitable To Turn On Union, NLC Tells Obasanjo

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has faulted former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s criticisms against organised labour, questioning his real motives as he equally took time to pat labour on the back for fighting for a living wage for Nigerian workers in his new book.

Read more President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero in a statement…

