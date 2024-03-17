Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 17

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, March 17 2024.

Kidnapping: Rejig Nat’l Security Architecture, PDP Tells Tinubu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Federal Government to end kidnapping in the country by rejigging the national security architecture.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba…Read more

Edo APC Condemns Abduction Of PDP State Chair, Aziegbemi

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday said it received the news of the kidnapping of the state Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Tony Aziegbemi with a rude shock.

This was as the opposition party in the state called for the immediate…Read more

London Workshop: APC Govt Insensitive To Plight Of Nigerians – Obi

The National Leader of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi has said the decision of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) to hold a workshop in London amounts to insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.

Obi on his X handle on Saturday, stated that given the prevailing…Read more

Tinubu To Improve Power Supply Infrastructure In 2024 With N340bn – Gbajabiamila

The Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the Federal Government made an allocation of N340 billion in the 2024 budget towards improving infrastructure in the power sector.

Speaking at the commissioning of two units of 20MVA injection…Read more

Lawyers Petition UK PM Over Call For INEC Chairman Sack

Some Lawyers have taken steps to end the continued call for the sack of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), Prof Mahmoud Yakubu.

This was even as they petitioned the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister…Read more

No Going Back On March 27 LP Convention, Abure Dares NLC

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Julius Abure has said there is no going back on the March 27 national convention of the party.

The Political Commission of the Nigeria Labour Congress…Read more

You’ve Disgraceful Track Record Of Ignoring Transparency, Atiku Tackles Tinubu

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election on Saturday accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of disregarding concerns related to transparency.

Atiku who spoke via his verified X handle claimed President Tinubu-led…Read more

Peter Obi Mourns Olubadan, Says He Was A True Nigerian

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has mourned the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II.

Condoling with the family members, People of Ibadan and the Oyo State…Read more

A’Court Gives Verdict On CCB To Reveal Assets Of Jonathan, Buhari

Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has said that the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) is not under any obligation to disclose former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari’s assets declaration forms as requested by a not-for-profit organization.

Saturday Telegraph reports that two non-governmental organizations…Read more

APC Chairs Urge Tinubu To Dismiss Non-Performing Security Heads

Following the incessant killings and kidnapping, the State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress(APC) across the 36 states of the federation on Friday asked President Bola Tinubu to “wield the big stick” on non-performing heads of security agencies.

The thirty-three APC state chairmen made the request…Read more

Kogi First Lady Applauds Remi Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative For School Pupils

The Wife of Kogi State Governor, Mrs Sefinat Usman Ododo has commended the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her initiative aimed at promoting access to education for Nigerian children under the RenewedHopeInitiative.

Mrs Ododo who is the Coordinator of RenewedHopeInitiative…Read more

Don Urges Students To Take Up Agriculture To Curb Food Insecurity

The Director of Agribusiness Incubation Centre, Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Dr Philips Nto, has advised primary and post-primary students in the country to develop an interest in agricultural activities to secure their future and curb the current food insecurity in Nigeria.

Speaking after receiving the students of Topfaith International Schools…Read more

Danger Looms Again At UCH As IBEDC Disconnects Light

The lives of patients at the University College Hospital (UCH) once more are in danger following another disconnection of public power supply to the hospital by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) over an alleged humongous amount of electricity bill debt.

IBEDC had about three weeks and some days ago disconnected…Read more

Edo PDP Chairman Kidnap: EDSG Steps Up Surveillance, Collaborates With Security Agencies

The Edo State Government on Saturday said the government is working hard to see to the release of the kidnapped Chairman of the State’s Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Tony Aziegbemi.

New Telegraph recalls that Aziegbemi was kidnapped late Friday…Read more

Niger Delta Activist Commends Tinubu Over Appointment Of Otuaro

Saint Meipanmo Onitsha, a Niger Delta Activist has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Dennis Otuaro as the new Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

He also congratulated the newly appointed Amnesty boss while expressing optimism…Read more