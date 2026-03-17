Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 17

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, March 17th, 2026.

Accept Wike-Backed Caretaker C’ttee, Lamido Urges PDP Leaders

The leadership crisis bedevilling the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) might be heading to a reconciliation phase, as former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, urged the leaders and chieftains of the party to embrace the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

New Telegraph recalls that the…Read More

APC Convention: Crisis Looms Over NWC Positions

Tension is mounting within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of its forthcoming National Convention, as controversy grows over the process for electing members of the National Working Committee (NWC).

While several members of the…Read More

Bakassi ADC Attak, Reflection Of Fallen Democratic Standards – Obi

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi, said the attack on the party’s office in Bakassiq, Cross River State, is a reflection of how dangerously low democratic standards have fallen in Nigeria.

Obi, in a statement issued on X on… Read More

APC Pressuring INEC To Recognise Nafiu Bala As Chairman – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused powerful figures within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of pressuring the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognise Mr Nafiu Bala Gombe, an expelled member of the party, as ADC National Chairman.

ADC, in a statement by the…Read More

UK Visit: FG Alleges Campaign Of Calumny Against Tinubu Govt

The Nigerian Government on Sunday alleged that a mining company, Jupiter Ltd, is planning what it described as a “campaign of calumny” against Nigeria ahead of the planned state visit of Bola Tinubu to the United Kingdom (UK).

The New Telegraph reports that…Read More

Governors Defecting To APC For Political Survival – ADC Chieftain

A stalwart of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ladan Salihu, has slammed governors defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying over-reliance on President Bola Tinubu for political survival is neither new nor does it guarantee electoral victory.

Salihu, a former Director General…Read More

Benue PDP Launches Fresh Strategies To Unseat APC In 2027

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has launched its fresh strategy aimed at taking over power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state in next year’s general elections.

At its expanded caucus in Makurdi…Read More

Agora Policy Report Confirms 63% Poverty Rate – Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has expressed worry at the deepening poverty in Nigeria, saying an economy cannot be said to be improving when the majority of its people are becoming poorer.

Obi, in a statement issued on X…Read More

Tinubu Swears Oyedele In As Minister Of State For Finance

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in Mr Taiwo Oyedele as the new Minister of State for Finance at the State House, Abuja.

Oyedele’s appointment followed…Read More

2027: Atiku, Obi, Amaechi Force Will Unseat Tinubu – Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, on Sunday said an opposition ticket involving former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and a southern political figure could unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s…Read More

Sanwo-Olu Woos Investors In London, Highlights Lagos Investment Drive

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, on Monday engaged global investors in London as part of efforts to strengthen international investment partnerships and further position the state as a leading destination for capital inflow in Africa.

Sanwo-Olu participated in a…Read More

Fani-Kayode Tackles Dele Momodu Over Tinubu Remarks

Former aviation minister and Nigeria’s ambassador to Germany, Femi Fani-Kayode has criticised media entrepreneur and politician, Dele Momodu for comparing President Bola Tinubu to former military ruler Sani Abacha.

Fani-Kayode, in a statement on…Read More

NRC Confirms Train Incident Near Asham, No Fatalities Recorded

The Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has confirmed that an avoidable train incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m on Monday near Asham, involving a rear locomotive and a passenger coach.

The confirmation is contained in…Read More

Nigeria’s Reforms Driving Strong Domestic Capital Mobilisation – NGX Group CEO

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX), Temi Popoola, has said Nigeria’s ongoing economic reforms are already strengthening domestic capital formation and positioning the country for deeper global investment partnerships.

Popoola made this known while…Read More

FG Probes Gas Bubbling Reports In Rivers Community

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Dr Ekperikpe Ekpo, has announced that he had received briefings concerning reports of gas seepage observed in the ground and surrounding water bodies in Bille Community, within the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 18 corridor in Rivers State.

In a statement issued on Monday…Read More