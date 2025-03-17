Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 17

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, March 17, 2025.

Edo Govt, PDP Bicker Over Rising Insecurity In Edo

The Edo State Government and the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, disagreed over rising insecurity in the State for the second time in one week.

This was as the state government alleged that the leaders



Wike’s Utterances, Actions Having Damaging Effect On PDP – CP-PDP

The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has said the attack on the National Working Committee (NWC) by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike is unbecoming of a high-ranking party member.

Protem National Coordinator Obinna Nwachukwu



Reps Recover N28.7bn From Two Oil Coys In One-Week

The House of Representatives, through its Public Accounts Committee (PAC), has recovered $19,241,109.35 (approximately ₦28.7 billion) from two oil companies indebted to the Federation Account in ongoing efforts to recover outstanding revenues due to the Federal Government.

