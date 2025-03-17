Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 17

News Round Up
Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, March 17, 2025.
Edo Govt, PDP Bicker Over Rising Insecurity In Edo
The Edo State Government and the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, disagreed over rising insecurity in the State for the second time in one week.
This was as the state government alleged that the leaders
Wike’s Utterances, Actions Having Damaging Effect On PDP – CP-PDP
The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has said the attack on the National Working Committee (NWC) by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike is unbecoming of a high-ranking party member.
Protem National Coordinator Obinna Nwachukwu
Reps Recover N28.7bn From Two Oil Coys In One-Week
The House of Representatives, through its Public Accounts Committee (PAC), has recovered $19,241,109.35 (approximately ₦28.7 billion) from two oil companies indebted to the Federation Account in ongoing efforts to recover outstanding revenues due to the Federal Government.
Don’t Work Against Rivers People Interest, APC Chieftain Tells Wike
A chieftain of the All People’s Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has called on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike to avoid working against the interest of the people of Rivers, who he said are not in support of the efforts by the State House of Assembly to impeach Governor Siminialayi Fubara.
Eze, in a statement issued on Sunday, accused Wike
Anambra APC Ward Congress Ends In Confusion
The ward Congress election for the conduct of the gubernatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State ended in confusion following a delay in the announcement of the exercise.
Aiyedatiwa Approves Recruitment Of 1,100 Teachers
Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has approved the employment of one thousand and one hundred Teachers (1,100) into the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (ODSUBEB).
The new recruitment is part of deliberate efforts
Pope Francis Thanks Well Wishers Amid Health Struggles
Pope Francis on Sunday said he is fragile and facing a period of trial as he thanked well-wishers for their prayers from where he has been receiving treatment for pneumonia.
The pope, who has been in the hospital since February 14
NUJ At 70: Yusuf Hails Journalists Contributions To Democracy
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) on its 70th anniversary, acknowledging the union’s crucial role in strengthening democracy, shaping national discourse, and holding leaders accountable.
In a message commemorating the milestone, Governor Yusuf
Tinubu Condoles Tunji Olowolafe On Wife’s Demise
President Bola Tinubu has extended his deepest condolences to Tunji Olowolafe, the Chancellor of Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, and former Chairman of GZ Industries (GZI), on the passing of his beloved wife, Gbemisola Olutayo Olowolafe.
Gbemisola Olowolafe died on March 11, aged 63
Lamido Rejects El-Rufai’s Invitation To Join SDP
Former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has dismissed calls made by immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, for politicians to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP).
Sunday Telegraph recalls that El-Rufai recently announced
2027: We’ve Learnt From PDP, APC’s Mistakes – Adebayo
The Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 general election, Adewole Adebayo has declared that his party would defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election having learnt from the mistakes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
Adebayo in an interview on Sunday said the practice
Tinubu Congratulates Osakwe On Winning UK Cyber Personality Award
President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, congratulated Fene Osakwe, Chairman of the Lagos State Cybersecurity Advisory Board, on his historic win as the Cyber Personality of the Year at the 2025 Cyber Security Awards in the United Kingdom.
Sunday Telegraph reports that with this achievement
Sexual Harassment: SERAP Sues Akpabio Over Suspension Of Natasha
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio to court over the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, describing it as unlawful and a violation of her fundamental rights.
Sunday Telegraph recalls that the Senate recently suspended
Aiyedatiwa Inaugurates e-HEART Steering C’ttee
On Sunday, Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, inaugurated a Steering Committee for the e-HEART Initiative, a program designed to enhance electricity access in key sectors, including health, education, agriculture, rural development, and transportation.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony held at the Governor's Office
Visa Ban: Fani-Kayode Slams Trump’s Govt Over Alleged Plans To Sanction Nigeria
Amid the travel restriction slammed on over 43 countries across the world, the former Nigerian Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Sunday heavily criticized the United States (US) government under the leadership of President Donald Trump over reports that they considering sanctions against Nigeria.
Sunday Telegraph recals that the U.S. House Foreign Affairs