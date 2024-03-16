Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 16

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, March 16 2024.

NLC Demands Immediate Resignation Of Abure As LP Chairman

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Political Commission has asked Julius Abure to as a matter of urgency resign as the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), and demanded the constitution of a caretaker transition committee to organise a legitimate and all-inclusive National Convention of the party.

In a statement signed by the Chairperson and Secretary

Tinubu Appoints Umar As New NEMA DG

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mrs Zubaida Umar as the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale

We’ll Give Late Olubadan Befitting Burial – Makinde

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has described the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Dr Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, as a cerebral monarch and an amiable personality, who will be given a befitting burial.

The governor stated this on Friday, at Alli Iwo Compound

Tinubu. We’ll Align With Devt Focused Organisations To Enhance Healthcare Quality, Access

President Bola Tinubu has said that the Federal Government would continue to partner with reputable organizations such as Rotary International in ongoing efforts to eradicate all forms of polio and reduce the prevalence of maternal and infant mortality in the country.

Tinubu, who received Rotary International President, Mr. Gordon Mclnally

Adeleke Mourns Olubadan, Says He’ll Be Missed For Peace His Reign Brought To Ibadan

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, has said the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, would be missed for the tranquillity and serenity that marked his rule.

Adeleke who was morning the late monarch added that the late Oba Balogun

N3.7trn Budget Padding: PDP Wants Review Of 2024 Budget

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to review the 2024 budget to restore its integrity.

This, the party stated, will require an investigation into the alleged

Wike Pledges Special Incentives For Tourism Investors

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Nyesom Wike on Friday pledged to give both individuals and organisations interested in participating in the development of the tourism sites in Abuja.

Wike who said this when inaugurated the Sunrise Waterpark in Abuja

Tinubu Can Secure Release Of Kaduna, Sokoto Students In 15 Days – Bwala

In a bid to rescue the abducted school pupils in Kaduna and Sokoto States, former spokesman of the defunct Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala, on Friday said President Bola Tinubu can secure their freedom within 15 days.

Speaking on Arise TV's Morning Show, Bwala said President Tinubu

FG Working On Recruiting More Armed Forces To Battle Insecuirty – Yar’Adua

A federal lawmaker representing Katsina Central senatorial district , Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua has said the Federal Government is working on recruiting more security personnel to battle the rising crime rates in the country.

Yar'adua who lamented over the number of security agencies

Inflation Cruises Higher To 31.70% In February 2024

Nigera’s inflationary pressure sustained an upward trend in February, settling at 31.70 per cent relative to January’s inflation figure of 29.90 per cent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report.

On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 9.79% points higher compared

Late Olubadan Was An Incorruptible Monarch – Obasanjo

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has described the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun as a monarch with “an impeccable record of incorruptible leadership”.

Obasanjo who expressed shock and sadness over the passing….

Nigeria Leads As ECOWAS Members Default On 150 Judgments

Nigeria and other African countries under theEconomic Community of West African States(ECOWAS) have failed to obey a total of 150 judgements passed by the bloc Court of Justice.

According to Punch, the court's registry indicated that all ECOWAS

Gumi Reveals FG Kinetic Approach Making Bandits More Vicious

Following the recent kidnapping in Kaduna State and the demand of 40 trillion naira as ransom by the bandits, Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has urged the Federal Government to have a dialogue with the bandits rather than pay any ransom for the victims’ freedom.

Gumi who spoke on Arise TV on Thursday, said the bandits

Senate, House Of Reps Relocate To Main Chambers In April

The Upper and Lower Chamber of the 10th National Assembly will next month relocate to their main hallowed chambers after holding plenaries in makeshift halls for two years.

Tajudeen Olanipekun, the project engineer of Visible Construction

FG Budgets N160bn For Student Loan, Consumer Credit Scheme

The Federal Government through the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, has claimed that a total of N160 billion was voted for consumer credit and implementation of student loan scheme in the 2024 national budget.

Bagudu made this known on Thursday while speaking