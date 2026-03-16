Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 16

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Monday, March 16th, 2026.

Nigeria’s Poverty Rate: Data Don’t Lie, ADC Replies APC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said its position on Nigeria’s poverty rate is not an incitement but a reflection of the views of ordinary Nigerians, who bear the brunt of the adverse economic policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

In a statement by its National…Read More

Iran War: Trump Calls On China, France, Japan To Deploy Warships To Strait Of Hormuz

The 47th President of the United States (US), President Donald Trump has called on the People’s Republic of China, France, Japan and South Korea to deploy warships alongside the US to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open following Iran’s reported attempt to restrict access to the critical shipping route.

Saturday Telegraph reports that…Read More

Your Love, Sacrifice Don’t Go Unnoticed, Oluremi Tinubu Tells Mothers

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has told Nigerian mothers that their love, care, and sacrifices do not go unnoticed as they celebrate Mothers’ Day on Sunday.

In a statement commemorating…Read More

Senate Won’t Pass N58.472trn 2026 Budget On March 17 As Earlier Proposed

The Senate will not be able to actualise its earlier proposal to pass the N58.472 trillion budget for the 2026 fiscal year on March 17, 2026, as it has already suspended plenary until March 31, 2026.

The apex legislative assembly had…Read More

Yusuf Sacks Deputy Governor As Commissioner For Higher Education

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has relieved the embattled Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, of his position as Commissioner for Higher Education and merged the ministry with the state’s Ministry of Education.

Abdussalam had been serving as…Read More

Over 120 Children Lost To Building Collapse In Nigeria As NIOB Launches Advocacy

Over 120 children have been lost to incidents of building collapse in Nigeria due to poor construction practices and failure to adhere to the National Building Code.

This is coming as the Nigerian…Read More

SERAP Urges Tinubu To Probe N5.9bn NNPC Rebranding

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to order an immediate investigation into the alleged spending of about ₦5.9 billion on the rebranding of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) into the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

In a letter dated Saturday, March…Read More

Nigeria Cannot Develop By Ethnic, Religious Colorations, Says Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has stated that Nigeria cannot develop through ethnic or religious divisions but rather through the values and capacities that its citizens bring to the table.

Soludo made the remark during…Read More

2027: Political Thugs Disrupt Commissioning Of ADC Secretariat In Bakassi

On Sunday, suspected political thugs disrupted the commissioning of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) secretariat in Bakassi Local Government Area of Cross River State, attacking party members and destroying property at the venue.

Sources privy to the development…Read More

ADC Welcomes Ex-Power Minister Nnaji, Says He Rejected APC Overtures

The Enugu State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has welcomed former Minister of Power, Barth Nnaji, into its fold, praising him for allegedly rejecting overtures from the Federal Government and South-East governors to collaborate on power supply in the region.

In a statement signed by Ani…Read More

PDP Factions Bicker Over Conduct Of Parallel Congresses In Ebonyi

The internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remained unabated in Ebonyi State as rival factions bickered over the conduct of parallel state congresses held last Saturday in the state.

One faction of the party held a state…Read More

Disu Commends FCT Journalists, Seeks Stronger Police–Media Partnership

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Ridwan Disu, has commended journalists in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)for their role in informing the public and contributing to national development.

Speaking during the Nigeria Union…Read More

Bandits Abduct 5 Foreign Nationals In Zamfara Gold Mining Area

Five foreign nationals from Burkina Faso have been abducted by suspected armed bandits while working at a gold mining site near Arafa Village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The incident occurred at about…Read More

NDLEA Arrests 74-Year-Old Man With 11kg Cocaine

The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a 74-year-old man, Ikwuakalom Nwakoro Emeka, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine concealed inside food items.

According to the agency, the…Read More

How My Political Stand Affected My Career – Toyin Abraham

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham has revealed that her public support for President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 general elections affected her career in a negative way.

Abraham made this revelation while…Read More