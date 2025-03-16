Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 16

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, March 16, 2025.

PANDEF Gives Wike 48-Hour To Apologize To N’Delta Leaders

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Youth Wing has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, demanding a public apology for his alleged insults against leaders of the Niger Delta.

They have also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Wike To Fubara: Your Troubles Not Yet Over

Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has said that the troubles of his successor as Rivers state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, are not over, noting that more troubles are coming.

Wike made this remark on Saturday while addressing

2027: El-Rufai Calls On Atiku, Obi Others To Join SDP

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufaihas called on prominent opposition figures including Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Rauf Aregbesola to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as a united front against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential elections.

El-Rufai, who dumped

Onitsha Drug Market To Be Relocated To Oba – Anambra Govt

In a bid to stem cases of fake and counterfeit drugs in Anambra State, the State government has concluded arrangements to relocate the Onitsha Bridge Head Drug Market to Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area.

This is coming as the Anambra Eye Center in Nise

I Blame Danagogo For Rivers Political Crisis – Wike

As the political crisis in Rivers State took a new dimension following the ruling of the Supreme Court recognasiing Martins Amaewhule-led Assembly, Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT),Abuja has blamed the Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), Tammy Danagogo, for instigating the main issue that led to the ongoing political crisis in the state.

Wike who made this remark on Saturday, however

Wike Fires Fubara, Says No Sign You’ll Succeed As Gov

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Saturday said there is no sign that his successor and Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara will succeed in office.

Wike who spoke with a massive crowd of supporters

Stop Dragging Lagosians Into Your Predicament, APC Chieftain Tells El-Rufai

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has warned former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, not to drag Lagosians into his present predicament.

Mumuni, in a statement issued on Saturday, condemned

CDS: Nigeria Records Least Number Of Terrorism Attacks In 2024

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Musa, on Friday, said Nigeria recorded the least number of terrorism attacks within the country in 2024.

Speaking in an interview on the latest global terrorism index

Europe Risks Civilizational Suicide – JD Vance

The Vice President of the United States (US), JD Vance, has warned that European countries are at risk of engaging in civilizational suicide due to their inability to control their borders and increasing restrictions on free speech.

Vance gave this warning in a recent interview with Fox News

Trump Plans Travel Ban On 43 Countries

The 47th United States (US)President, Donald Trump, has announced his administration’s plans to impose a travel ban on 43 countries.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Reuters cited an internal memo

Tinubu Should Seek Help From Friends In Financial Industry – Bode George

A stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Military Governor of Ondo State, Bode George, has urged President Bola Tinubu to tell his Bank Manager friends to donate money from profits they make yearly in order to cushion the effects of hardships arising from the removal of fuel subsidy.

The politician equally urged the Supreme Cour

Abbas Congratulates NUJ At 70, Seeks Better Welfare For Journalists

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has congratulated journalists on the 70th anniversary of their umbrella body, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), saying the organisation has continued to stand the test of time.

Abbas, in a congratulatory message issued through his Special Adviser

Mbah Signs Executive Order, Relocates Coal Camp Spare Parts Market

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has signed an Executive Order relocating the current spare parts and allied trades markets as well as all other related industrial and commercial activities in the Coal Camp and other neighbourhoods within the Enugu Capital Territory to the site of the new International Spare Parts and Allied Trades Park.

The new site traverses Udi and Ezeagu Local Government Areas

NAF: Airstrikes Destroy Bandit Hideouts In Katsina

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has disclosed that airstrikes from operatives in Katsina State have decimated notorious criminal hideouts in Unguwar Goga Hillforest, Ruwan Godiya Ward in the Faskari Local Government Area of the state.

The operation, carried out by the Air Component

2027: INEC Inaugurates Election Project Plan Committee

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has inaugurated the Election Project Plan Committee (EPPC) to oversee the strategic framework as part of its early preparations for the 2027 general elections.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that the inaugural meeting

