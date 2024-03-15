Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 15

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, March 15 2024.

Kaduna Refinery To Commence Production By December This Year

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPCL, Mr Mele Kyari, on Thursday, assured Nigerians that the Kaduna refinery would start producing by December this year.

This was as the Senate disowned the alleged report of fraud in the Turn Around…Read more

Budget Padding: Senate Spokesman Replies PDP, Says Akpabio Won’t Resign

Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South), the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media, has criticised the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for calling for the resignation of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

It would be recalled that following the allegations of N3.7 trillion…Read more

Atiku Demands Probe Into N3.7trn Padded Budget Allegation

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for immediate and thorough investigation into the alleged padding of over N3 trillion into the 2024 Appropriation Act.

Atiku in a statement on Thursday, also faulted the sudden suspension…Read more

Senate Moves To Review Of CAMA Act To Protect Shareholders

The Senate on Thursday promised to review the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) in order to grant additional capacity to shareholders to oversee the operations of their business investments.

The apex legislative Assembly made the promise in Abuja…Read more

Tinubu Seeks Repeal Of Students Loan Act, Writes Reps

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the House of Representatives seeking the repeal of the Students Loans Act 2023 and enactment of the Students Loan Bill 2024.

Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen read the letter transmitting…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointment

President Bola Tinubu has confirmed the appointment of Dr James Enimi Omietimi as Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, for an initial term of four (4) years.

Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Adviser on Media…Read more

Wike Revives FCT Schools Sports Festival After 25 years

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has revived the over 25 years abandoned inter-school sports festival.

The Sports festival which was also christened ” Nyesom Ezenwo Wike FCT…Read more

Tinubu Swears In 17 NPC Commissioners

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday swore in 17 Commissioners of the National Population Commission (NPC).

The inauguration was held at the council chamber of the State House…Read more

Constitution Review: Reps To Accommodate All Interests – Spokesperson

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon. Philip Agbese, has assured Nigerians of inclusive engagement and free participation in the ongoing constitution review process.

Agbese, who is also the spokesperson of the House Constitution Review…Read more

Why Some Senators Can’t Speak Up On Budget Padding – Shehu Sani

The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has shared his thoughts on why most senators might be reluctant to address Senator Abdul Ningi of Bauchi Central’s allegation and the subsequent suspension.

Speaking in a recent interview, the beleaguered legislator…Read more

Confusion As EFCC Names Yahaya Bello In Amended Corruption Allegations

There was confusion on Thursday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, following amended charges filed against Alli Bello and Daudu Suleiman, including the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, in which the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) claimed they allegedly diverted about N100 billion belonging to the state government in September 2015, months before former Governor Bello assumed office as Governor.

Governor Bello was not a defendant in the original suit…Read more

FG Plans Fresh Borrowing Through Eurobond

The Federal Government is collaborating with major global investment banks such as Citibank NA, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. for its upcoming Eurobond issuance.

New Telegraph reports that the Federal Government…Read more