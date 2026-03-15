Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 15

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, March 15th, 2026.

2027: ADC Fixes April 14 For N’Convention

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has fixed its National Convention for the election of its National Working Committee (NWC), for April 14.

ADC, in a statement jointly signed…Read More

Wike Camp Elects 39 New PDP Executives In Kano

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike in Kano State, has elected 39 new Executive Officers to run the affairs of the party, under Dr Bello Gambo.

The election, which was done under…Read More

Lagos Govt Resumes Monthly Environmental Sanitation April 25

The Lagos State Government will on Saturday, April 25, resume the monthly environmental sanitation exercise in the state.

The state government made this…Read More

APC Accuses ADC Of Misleading Nigerians Over Poverty Figures

On Saturday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) accused the African Democratic Congress (ADC) of misleading Nigerians in its interpretation of recent poverty statistics linked to the economic policies of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a press statement issued in…Read More

Why Obi Will Emerge As ADC Flagbearer – Okonkwo

As the battle for the 2027 presidential election draws closer, a member of the House of Representatives representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency, Harris Okonkwo has expressed optimism that former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, will emerge as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Okonkwo spoke in Ojoto during…Read More

Tinubu Vows To Consider Tariffs For Media Businesses

President Bola Tinubu has promised to address tariffs on newspaper and broadcasting materials to empower the media industry to discharge its constitutional role effectively.

President Tinubu gave this promise…Read More

A’Court Ruling: Our Leadership Still Intact – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said the recent decision of the Court of Appeal did not affect the positions of Senator David Mark as National Chairman and Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary of the party.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary…Read More

UI Professor Emerges PDP Chairman In Oyo

A professor in the department of Food Technology, University of Ibadan, Professor Abdulrahman Akinoso, has emerged as the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) faction loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, in Oyo State.

Akinoso was elected alongside 38…Read More

Again, Zulum Approves Employment Of 1,037 Health Professionals In Borno PHCs

In a move to strengthen primary healthcare delivery, the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has approved the employment and absorption of 985 health professionals and 52 supportive staff to help Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state.

The Governor also approved the…Read More

2027: PDP Slams APC Over Economic Hardship In Lagos

The Lagos State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has criticized the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for its poor governance and economic mismanagement,claiming that the party is more focused on propaganda while residents suffer from worsening living conditions.

The party’s State Publicity Secretary…Read More

IWD: Usman Canvasses For Dismantling Of Systems Blocking Female Leaders

The interim Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Sen. Nenadi Usman, has challenged the Nigerian political elite to move beyond rhetoric and dismantle the systemic barriers hindering women’s ascent to political power.

Speaking at the weekend at a…Read More

Kano Govt Approves N113.193bn For Gida-Gida Mass Housing Estates

The Kano State Executive Council has approved the sum of N113.193 billion for the construction of a Mass Housing Scheme, which comprising 480 houses at Rijiyar Gwan-Gwan in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commissioner for…Read More

Troops Foil Terrorist Attacks In Borno

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) on Friday, 13 March, foiled attempted terrorist attacks on troops’ positions at Azir Bridge in Sector 2 and Banki in Sector 1.

According to the military, the…Read More

Human Trafficking: A’Ibom Police Rescue Seven Victims, Arrest Four Suspects

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have dismantled a human trafficking syndicate operating within the state, leading to the rescue of seven victims and the arrest of four suspects involved in the criminal network.

DSP Timfon John, the Command…Read More

Ogun Police Deny Reports Of Shooting Involving Broda Shaggi

The Ogun State Police Command has clarified reports alleging that a Nigerian entertainer, Perry Animashaun popularly known as Broda Shaggi was shot within Ogun State.

The Command in a press statement…Read More