Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 15

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, March 15, 2025.

River Crisis: Sagay To Wike: Allow Fubara to breathe

A constitutional lawyer and scholar, Professor Itse Sagay, has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, to cease further hostilities towards Governor Sim Fubara of River State, saying the crisis between the two is impacting negatively on good governance in the state.

Commenting on the development in a telephone chat…Read more

We’re Unaware Of New Fuel Price Reduction By Dangote – IPMAN

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said that it is incorrect that Dangote refinery has again reduced its ex-depot price for fuel.

IPMAN National Public Relations Officer, Chinedu Ukadike…Read more

First Lady Receives Spouses Of Heads Of Missions In Nigeria

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu on Friday received the spouses of all heads of mission in the country in her office.

Mrs Tinubu told her visitors that Nigeria is a work in progress…Read more

Economic Reforms Necessary To Build Resilient Country, Tinubu Tells Catholic Bishops

President Bola Tinubu on Friday said he fully understood what Nigerians were going through but that the present economic reform is necessary to build a resilient country and guarantee our children’s future.

The President said this when he received the Catholic Bishop’s…Read more

Pope Francis Marks One Month In Hospital With Terse Update On His Health

Friday, March 14, marks one month that Pope Francis has spent in the hospital with football players sending him messages of support for his recovery from pneumonia.

New Telegraph recalls that the 88-year-old Pope has been in Rome’s…Read more

Carney Sworn In As New Canadian Prime Minister

On Friday, Mark Carney was sworn in as the 24th Prime Minister of Canada at a ceremony held in Ottawa, New Telegraph reports.

The ruling Liberal Party overwhelmingly backed Carney…Read more

Abiodun Lauds Tinubu, Says Prices Of Foodstuffs, Fuel, Others Coming Down

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his bold and audacious steps in removing subsidies and ensuring that market forces determine the exchange rates and not the government.

Abiodun said the bold move by the President is already paying off…Read more

US Report: Tinubu Committed To Religious Tolerance – Presidency

The Presidency has affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to promoting peace and religious tolerance across the country.

The Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication…Read more

Leave Akpabio Alone, Edo APC Women Tell Natasha

The Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, was on Friday, March 14, urged by the Edo State women to leave the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, alone.

The women in a solidarity match at the premises of Edo State…Read more

A’Court Stops Reinstatement Of Sanusi As Emir Of Kano

Amid the ongoing Kano Emirate tussile, the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Friday stopped the reinstatement of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

Delivering the ruling, the three-member panel of justices…Read more

UNICEF, EU, ILO Launch Initiative To Strengthen Nigeria’s Social Protection Systems

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) have launched the Supporting Sustainable Social Protection Systems in Nigeria (SUSI) project, funded by the European Union (EU.

Designed to initially be implemented in Abia, Benue…Read more

Stop Working Against Tinubu’s Political Stronghold In S’West, Osun PDP Tells Ganduje

The Osun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to be cautious of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Ganduje, accusing him of working against Tinubu’s political stronghold in the Southwest.

In a statement issued by its State Chairman, Sunday Bisi…Read more

US Govt Opens Up On Deportation Of Foreign Students

The Vice President of the United States (US), JD Vance, on Friday revealed that foreign students on student visas may face deportation if their stay is deemed not to be in the best interest of the country.

He, however, acknowledged that the number of deportations…Read more

Tinubu To Implement Recommendation Of Youth Confab – Aide

The Senior Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Citizenship and Leadership, Rinsola Abiola has said his principal assured that he will implement the recommendations of the upcoming national youth conference that will enhance national development.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television…Read more

12 Injured As US Airline Catches Fire After Diverting To Denver

A popular American Airlines, Boeing jet on Thursday, March 13, reportedly caught fire after landing at Denver International Airport in Colorado.

Confirming the deadly accident, the United States (US)…Read more

Lack Of Investment In Healthcare, Bane Of Nigeria’s Health Challenge – Ewhrudjakpo

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has identified inadequate investment in primary healthcare as a major factor responsible for the inefficiency, stunted growth and development of the country’s health system.

Ewhrudjakpo stated this at a meeting with some stakeholders…Read more

