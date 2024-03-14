Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 14

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, March 14 2024.

Alleged Budget Padding: Ningi’s Suspension Yet To Address Issue – Obi

The National Leader of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi said the suspension of the whistleblower of the N3 trillion over the alleged padding of 2024, has not addressed vital issues emanating from the allegation.

Senate on Tuesday, suspended former Senate Leader Senator Abdul Ningi…Read more

Postponed Launch Of Student Loan Scheme Not Indefinite – FG

The Federal Government on Wednesday assured that the postponed launch of the student loan scheme was not indefinitely, but only for a couple of weeks.

The Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND)…Read more

N3.7trn Allegation: We Stand With Senator Ningi – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said it supports Senator Abdul Ningi over the allegation of N3.7 trillion budget padding, saying the Senate President, Godswill Akpaboo should resign instead.

PDP in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary…Read more

Hardship: Growing Hunger In Nigeria Worrisome – Obi

The National Leader of Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi has called on the Federal Government to stem the tide of growing hunger in the country.

Obi on his X platform on Wednesday, expressed worry that many Nigerians…Read more

Fubara: No Going Back On Leaving Quality Education Legacy

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed his readiness to improve the quality of education in the state, noting that schools will be driven with a curriculum that will equip school children to become competitive, innovative and self-reliant.

The governor, who made the pledge while inaugurating…Read more

Tinubu Asks Senate To Confirm Onwudiwe CBN Board Member

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, requested the Senate to confirm Mr Ruby Onwudiwe as a member of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter addressed to the President…Read more

JUST-IN: Abiru Emerges Southern Senators Forum Chairman

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, on Wednesday, emerged as the Chairman of the Southern Senators Forum.

Abiru who represents Lagos East on the platform of the All Progressives Congress…Read more

Kaduna: Tinubu Orders Security Personnel To Rescue Abducted Students Without Paying Ransom

After much discussion at the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday regarding the kidnapping of more than 200 students in Kaduna State, President Bola Tinubu gave strict instructions to the security personnel not to give money to the abductors while trying to free the students.

President Tinubu’s decision was announced at a press briefing…Read more

Budget Padding: Obi Hits Senate Over Ningi’s Suspension, Demands Clarification

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, as asked the senate and presidency to give a public explanation on the budget.

Obi, had on Monday expressed concern over the alleged padding…Read more Senate Suspension: Bauchi Gov Declares Support For Ningi The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has declared the state government solidarity for Senator Abdul Ningi, a lawmaker who was suspended for a period of three months after his comment on N3.7 trillion 2024 budget padding. New Telegraph recalls that Sen. Ningi, representing Bauchi Central…Read more Wike Confirms Arrest Of Two Abuja Most Wanted Kidnap Kingpins The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday confirmed the arrest of two most wanted kidnap kingpins, said to be responsible for several kidnapping incidents within and around Abuja. The Minister who disclosed this immediately after a closed-door…Read more Food Crisis: Cardoso Hands Over 2.15m Bags Fertilizer Worth N100bn To Agric Ministry To address the current spike in the cost of food items, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has handed over 2.15 million bags of assorted fertilisers, valued at over N100 billion to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for onward release to farmers. CBN governor Mr Olayemi Cardoso made this known yesterday in Abuja…Read more Obi Urges FG To Provide Adequate Support For Farmers In light of the country’s impending growth in food production, Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has urged President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to step up efforts to secure farmers nationwide. Obi also urged the Federal Government to offer sufficient assistance…Read more Ramadan: Tinubu Calls On Nigerians To Pray For Peace, Stability President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday joined the Muslim faithful at the State House Mosque to observe Ramadan Tafsir ( Holy Qur’an), urging them to pray for peace and stability in Nigeria. Speaking at the Ramadan lecture, President Tinubu urged Muslims…Read more JUST-IN: Tinubu Opens Land, Air Borders With Niger Republic President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday directed the opening of Nigeria’s land and air borders with the Republic of Niger. New Telegraph reports that President Tinubu has also directed…Read more