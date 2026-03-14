Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 14

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Saturday, March 14th, 2026.

Dangote Reverts To N1,175 Per Litre Fuel Gantry Price

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals on Friday reverted to its gantry fuel price of N1,175 per litre.

The development has caused…Read More

APC Convention: Defence Minister Charges Security C’ttee On Professionalism, Discipline

The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has charged members of the Security Sub-Committee for the forthcoming National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to demonstrate professionalism, discipline and mutual respect in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Musa, who chairs the APC…Read More

Fuel Price Hikes Show Consequences Of Poor Economic Planning – Obi

Chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, has lamented recurring fuel price hike in the country attributing it to the country’s failure to plan for economic shocks.

In a social media post, Obi noted…Read More

Any Nation That Fails To Prioritize Education Can’t Help Witness Growth – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday, submitted that any nation that fails to accord priority to the education sector is bound to fail.

He made this known while…Read More

Tinubu Okays Task Force On Presidential Petroleum Reform, Value Optimization

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a Presidential Petroleum Reform & Value Optimisation Taskforce to design and sequence the next phase of structural reforms in Nigeria’s petroleum sector.

According to a press release by his…Read More

Iran War: Falana Urges FG To Mount Pressure On US, Trump

Femi Falana, a human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has urged Nigeria to collaborate with other nations to mount diplomatic pressure on the United States (US) over its actions in the ongoing conflict involving Iran and Israel.

Falana made this appeal while…Read More

I’ve Never Sought To Engage Bwala – Obi

A Chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Peter Obi has said he has never wanted to engage Daniel Bwala, describing his claim as baseless.

Obi, in a statement issued by his…Read More

Rising Poverty Rate Consequence Of Tinubu’s Ill-Defined Economic Policies – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said latest report showing that Nigeria’s poverty rate has risen to 63% is as a result of President Bola Tinubu’s ill-defined economic policies.

ADC, in a statement issued by…Read More

PDP Will Never Die, Wabara Assures Members

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Adolphus Wabara on Friday, assured members of the party and Nigerians that the opposition party will never die and will continue to exist despite its current challenges.

Wabara, a former Senate President…Read More

N1.35bn Fraud: Court Fixes April 1 For Sule Lamido, Sons’ Arraignment

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed April 1 for the fresh arraignment of the former Governor of Jigawa State Sule Lamido over alleged N1.35 billion fraud.

New Telegraph reports that Lamido…Read More

Your Waiting Period Is Almost Over, Adeleke Tells PDP LG Chairsmen Councillors

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has assured Local Government Chairmen and councillors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that their waiting period to resume office at their respective council secretariats is almost over.

The Governor gave this assurance…Read More

Nigeria Should Be The Ultimate Winner In 2027- Adebayo

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, on Thursday, said he and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu don’t have to win the 2027 presidential election, stressing that Nigeria should be the ultimate winner.

Adebayo made this remark while…Read More

Why I Joined ADC – Sen Tambuwal

Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has explained why he left the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC), saying his decision followed consultations with over 1,900 political associates and stakeholders.

Tambuwal, former Governor of…Read More

DHQ: Terrorist Tax Collectors, Logistics Suppliers Arrested

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North East theatre arrested suspected terrorist commanders designated as tax collectors, and logistics suppliers, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) revealed on Friday.

The Director of Defence Media…Read More

Tinubu’s Road Projects Are Strategic Investments – Umahi

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, on Friday said the road infrastructure projects initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are long-term investments designed to transform Nigeria’s economy.

Umahi stated this while undertaking…Read More