Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 14

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, March 14, 2025.

Use NWDC To Checkmate Insecurity – Gov. Yusuf

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has admonished the newly established North West Development Commission (NWDC) to tackle the bedevilling insecurity in the region.

The Governor believes that there is no better time to address…Read more

FG Partners UK Bio-Tech Firm To Tackle Desertification

The Federal Government is set to partner with the United Kingdom’s Zander Corporation to transform agricultural practices and restore degraded lands in the country’s most vulnerable ecological zones.

This came just as Vice President Kashim Shettima…Read more

I Won’t Ever Turn My Back Against APC – Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed never to turn his back on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that gave him two terms in office.

Buhari made this commitment in a press release…Read more

Tinubu Approves Maiduguri Airport Upgrade

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday approved the upgrade of Maiduguri Airport to an international status.

This completed the process of establishing international airports…Read more

Natasha Not Bigger Than Senate – Sen. Adeola

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Ogun West) has declared that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi East) can not position herself as bigger than the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement he personally signed in Abuja on Thursday…Read more

NNPP Supports El-Rufai Allegations Against APC

The National leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has thrown its weight behind the former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasiru El-rufai, on his allegations against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

El-Rufai, who defected to the Social Democratic Party…Read more

PDP Leaders Praising APC Govt Disgusting – Damagum

The Acting National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Umar Damagum, on Thursday, said it is disgusting to hear leaders of the party praising the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

Damagum, who spoke at the inauguration of the caretaker committee…Read more

Tinubu’s Reforms Yielding Positive Results – Idris

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has declared that the economic reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu’s administration have started yielding positive results.

Idris, who stated this in Abuja on Thursday at the Ministerial…Read more

PDP Crisis: No One Person Is Bigger Than Party – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Thursday said there can be no one person that is bigger than the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

New Telegraph recalls that the National leadership…Read more

2027: I’m Ready To Work With Obi – Bala Mohammed

The executive Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed, has expressed his readiness to collaborate with the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, to strengthen opposition politics in Nigeria.

Governor Mohammed made this known…Read more

Sexual Harassment: Akpabio Accuses Natasha Of Fact Distortion

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has accused Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, of distorting facts and misrepresenting the Senate in the international arena.

New Telegraph recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan…Read more

Rivers Crisis: Constituents Recall Proceedings Against Pro-Wike Speaker

The constituents of the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Martins Amaewhule, have commenced recall proceedings against him following his role in the political crisis rocking the state.

Voters in Obio/Akpor Constituency, through a lawyer, Kenneth Amadi…Read more

Sexual Allegation: Senate Passes Vote Of Confidence In Akpabio’s Leadership

Amid the controversy surrounding sexual harassment allegations in the Nigerian Senate, the Red Chamber on Thursday passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The development came after the Senate Leader…Read more

