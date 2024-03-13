Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 13

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, March 13 2024.

JUST-IN: Ningi Resigns As Northern Senators Forum Chairman

The Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Abdul Ningi, on Tuesday, resigned from his position.

Ningi resignation’s is coming hours after he was suspended…Read more

Tinubu Appoints Mobereola As NIMASA DG

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr Dayo Mobereola to serve as the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) for a renewable term of four years.

The appointment follows the exit of Dr Bashir Jamoh, whose tenure…Read more

Report Of My Planned Defection From PDP False, Malicious – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described as false and malicious, the news making the rounds that he plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku in a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Ibe on Tuesday…Read more

Tinubu Appoints FCT Civil Service Chairman, Commissioners, Perm Secs, Others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the Chairman and Commissioners of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Civil Service Commission.

This came four months after the President granted approval…Read more

WTO Offers $1.2m To Curb Nigeria’s Non-Oil Export Products Rejects Overseas

To improve the standards and quality of Nigera’s non-oil export products, and minimize products’ rejection overseas, the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Tuesday, committed $1.2 million for the training of Nigera’s local food safety Advisers.

WTO Director-General, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who announced…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Presents 2024 FCT Budget To Reps

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday transmitted the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 2024 Appropriation bill to the House of Representatives for approval.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, who disclosed…Read more

BREAKING: Aiyedatiwa Declares For Ondo Governorship

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has formally declared interest in the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket to contest the November 16 governorship election in the State.

Flanked by other leaders of the party including the Speaker of the State House of Assembly…Read more

Wike Woos Poland Mega Farms Investors To Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, wooed Mega farm investors in Poland to consider investment in the agricultural opportunities within Abuja.

The Minister made the open invitation when he received the Poland…Read more

Adeleke Raises Alarm As Criminals Dominate Rural Areas In Osun

The Osun State arm of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed Amotekun Corps may be reorganised soon, in the wake of the security challenges in rural areas in the state.

The development is just as Governor Ademola Adeleke raised…Read more

Ondo Indigenes In Diaspora Drum Support For Aiyedatiwa

Indigenes of Ondo State in the diaspora have thrown their weight behind the governorship bid of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the State.

In a statement issued by the coordinator of the State Indigene in Diaspora…Read more

Hardship: Buhari Lauds Tinubu, Says Nigeria Too Complex To Govern

The immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday rained praises on President Bola Tinubu,saying the president had done a good job considering how difficult it is to run Nigeria.

Buhari who spoke in Daura, Katsina State expressed his appreciation…Read more

Rivers: Fubara’s Loyalists’ Trial On Terrorism Resumes Tuesday

The trial of five supporters of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State by the Federal Government on terrorism offences will resume at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, March 12.

The five Fubara loyalists charged with terrorism offences…Read more

Let New Minimum Wage Commensurate With Cost Of Living, NLC Tells FG

The national leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on President Bola Tinubu-led government to ensure that the new minimum wage proposal is in line with the current cost of living in order to ameliorate the economic hardship.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero made the call at the 11th Quadrennial…Read more

Tinubu, Shettima, Others Attends Book Launch On 2023 Presidential Election

President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, other notable Nigerians and political heavyweights will on Tuesday launch a book titled, “Beating All Odds: diaries and Essays on How Bola Tinubu Became President,” authored by essayist and Chairman of the editorial board of The Nation Newspapers, Mr. Sam Omatseye.

New Telegraph reports that all dignitaries for the 2023 Presidential Election…Read more

Ningi Breaks Silence On 2024 Budget Padding

Senator Abdul Ningi representing Bauchi Central in the 10th National Assembly has refuted the claim that President Bola Tinubu was running two separate budgets for the 2024 appropriation act.

Sen. Ningi who spoke on Monday in Abuja said the interview…Read more