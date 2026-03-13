Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 13

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, March 13th, 2026.

PDP Crisis Deepens As Makinde, Bala Disagree Over Wike Peace Deal

A fresh disagreement has emerged within the opposition People’s Democratic Party(PDP) following a recent Court of Appeal judgment on the party’s leadership crisis.

New Telegraph gathered that…Read More

Drama in Senate as Abaribe, Umeh, Tambuwal, Six Others Defect To ADC

There was serious drama in the Senate on Thursday as nine Senators from different political platforms defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The leadership of the Senate, under…Read More

Court Permits ICPC To Examine Devices Recovered From El-Rufai’s Residence

A Federal High Court in Abuja has permitted the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to access and examine several electronic devices recovered from the Abuja residence of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The Court granted the order on…Read More

UK Tightens Security, Restricts Airspace Ahead Of Tinubu’s State Visit

Ahead of President Bola Tinubu and first lady Oluremi Tinubu visit to Windsor Castle in the United kingdom (UK), security agencies has announced strict restrictions in and around the royal residence.

New Telegraph reports that the visit,…Read More

PDP More Concerned With Party Convention Than Winning Elections – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently more focused on uniting its members, holding its proposed national convention, and setting up a leadership structure than on winning elections.

Wike disclosed this in Abuja on…Read More

M’East Crisis: FG Won’t Regulate Fuel Price In Nigeria – Edun

Following the continued escalation of the ongoing tension in the Middle East, which has so far affected the global oil markets, the Federal Government of Nigeria has insisted that it will not intervene to regulate petrol prices.

The Minister of Finance, Wale Edun,…Read More

My Remarkable Achievements Will Speak For Me – Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has presented his scorecard after over three years in office, boasting that he has recorded significant achievements that should earn him a second term.

According to the governor, there is no…Read More

BREAKING: 12 Reps Dumps YPP, LP, Joins ADC, APC

Twelve members of the House of Representatives have defected from the Labour Party (LP), Young Progressives Party (YPP), and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The Deputy Speaker of the House,..Read More

JUST-IN: FCT ADC Suspends Ireti Kingibe

The Ward Chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has announced the suspension of Senator Ireti Kingibe indefinitely.

New Telegraph reports that Senator…Read More

PDP Crisis Rooted In Greed, Disregard For Party Principles – Bode George

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has attributed the lingering crisis within the party to greed, avarice, and a growing disregard for the foundational principles that once guided the opposition party.

Speaking during an interview on…Read More

Tinubu Lauds UNDP, Seeks Closer Collaboration For Dev’t

The Federal Government on Thursday commended the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for its years of support through developmental programmes, affirming that the government will continue to leverage the agency’s expertise to accelerate its reform initiatives.

The Chief of Staff to the President…Read More

Eligibility: Court Bars Aiyedatiwa From Seeking Re-Election

A Federal High Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has restrained Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa from seeking another term in office.

The court, presided over by Justice…Read More

ADC Counters Wuse Ward Over Senator Kingibe’s Suspension

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has rejected the suspension of Senator Ireti Kingibe by her Wuse Ward in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The ward had on Wednesday…Read More

Cybercrime Trial: Court Threatens To Revoke Sowore’s Bail

A Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a stern warning to the human rights activist and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore that it may revoke the bail granted to him, if he fails to appear at the next hearing in his ongoing cybercrime trial.

The presiding Judge, Justice…Read More

M’East Crisis Shows Why Gulf Investors Should Back Nigeria – Tuggar

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has urged oil and gas producers in the Gulf region to see Nigeria as a strategic partner rather than a competitor, particularly in efforts to diversify global energy supply during crises.

Tuggar made this call on Wednesday…Read More