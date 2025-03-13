Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 13

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Okpebholo Reinstates Suspended Attorney General, Osagie

The Edo State Governor , Monday Okpebholo,has recalled his suspended Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Samson Osagie.

Recall that Osagie was suspended over a year ago due

Fubara Not Sincere, Rivers Assembly Alleges

The Rivers State House of Assembly on Wednesday disagreed with the claims by the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, that he was blocked from entering the House to re-present his 2025 Appropriation Bill.

The House said it never received any official communication

APC Takes Leads In Edo Assembly As Four Lawmakers Join Party

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State on Tuesday takes the majority lead ahead of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with the defection of three members of the party and one Labour Party lawmaker to the APC.

APC membership in the Edo State House of Assembly

Rivers: Lawmakers Accuse Pro-Wike-Led Assembly Of Frustrating Budget Presentation

A coalition of opposition lawmakers has alerted Nigerians of moves by the Rivers State House of Assembly members who are supported by the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, to avoid receiving the 2025 budget as directed by the Supreme Court, saying their action will not stop governance.

The spokesperson for the opposition lawmakers

2027: Alia Denies Move To Join El-Rufai In SDP

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has debunked speculations that he is planning to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for a presidential ambition come 2027.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary

Insecurity: Senate Summons Security Chiefs For Solution

Worried by the worsening insecurity in some parts of the country, the Senate, on Wednesday, summoned heads of security agencies to hold an interface on the way out of the menace.

The security chiefs expected to meet with the apex legislative Chamber

Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial To Resume March 21

The Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice James Omotosho on Wednesday, scheduled the trial of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for Friday, March 21.

New Telegraph reports that the development followed

Tinubu Congratulates Plateau Gov On 60th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has joined other political leaders to celebrate the incumbent Governor of Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, on his 60th birthday.

President Tinubu conveyed his congratulatory message

Gyang, Lalong, NUJ Celebrate Mutfwang At 60th Birthday

Istifanus Dung Gyang, who represented Plateau North in the 9th National Assembly, and Senator Representing Plateau Southern Senatorial District Simon Lalong have appreciated God on behalf of Governor Mutfwang for granting him the privilege to witness his diamond jubilee on earth, urging him to make every second of it count.

Gyang, in a Press statement he signed and issued in Jos

S’Court Judgment: Aiyedatiwa Woos Ajayi, Opponents

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has extended hands of fellowship to the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Agboola Ajayi, and other opponents who contested the November 16, 2024, governorship election with him.

The governor said there is no point wasting resources

Tinubu In Closed-Door Meeting With Obasa, Meranda

President Bola Tinubu is currently holding a closed-door meeting with the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudasiru Obasa, his Deputy, Mojisola Meranda and other lawmakers from the state

New Telegraph reports that some lawmakers arrived

Fubara Should Be Impeached If… – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, said Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State should be impeached if he has committed an impeachable offence.

Wike who made this remark during a media live chat

Tight Security As PDP NWC Meets In Abuja

The members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are currently in a closed-door meeting in Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that the meeting, which was taking place

Wike Knocks Fubara Over Letter To Rivers Assembly

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and immediate past Governor of Rivers State on Wednesday criticised his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara for writing a letter to the State House of Assembly.

New Telegraph reports that the letter which seeks an audience

Rivers Crisis: Fubara Denied Access To Assembly Quarters

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers Statehas been denied entry into the Rivers State House of Assembly quarters, where lawmakers are currently holding their plenary sessions.

New Telegraph gathered that Governor Fubara arrived

