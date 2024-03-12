Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 12

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, March 12 2024.

Budget Padding: Presidency Reacts To Obi’s Comments

The Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, has tackled Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, over his comment on the alleged padding of the 2024 Appropriation Act.

Onanuga who spoke via his official X handle on Monday asked Obi…Read more

Minimum Wage: Tinubu Urges Govs To Start Paying N35,000 Wage Award

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on the Governors of the 36 States of the federation to as a matter of urgency commence the payment of the wage awards pending the determination of the new minimum wage committee to reduce the economic hardship in the country.

This was as he said that if the states had implemented the wage awards…Read more

Forex: Report downgrades Nigerian banking sector’s brand value

A new report by Brand Finance Journal has listed Nigeria among countries with decreased aggregate brand value. The report, which focused on top 500 most valuable banking brands, also placed Russia and Malaysia in the same category. According to the leading brand valuation consultancy, three African brands — Equity Bank (92.46)…Read more

Witness: Emefiele didn’t confer corrupt advantage on self in award of contracts

Michael Agboro, a prosecution witness in the trial of the immediate past Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele, yesterday admitted at an Abuja High Court that Emefiele did not confer any unfair, corrupt advantage on himself in the award of contracts to some companies, during his tenure at the apex bank.

The Federal Government is prosecuting Emefiele…Read more

NNPCL Solicits EFCC Support In Fight Against Crude Oil Theft

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has appealed to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to help tackle the menace of crude oil theft in Nigeria.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr Mele Kyari…Read more

Tinubu Sets To Unveil Plans To End Farmers/Herders Clash

As part of plans to address the herders-farmers clash which has resulted in food scarcity and incessant insecurity across the country, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has on Monday assured Nigerians that his administration would launch a national livestock policy that will resolve the challenges in three weeks’ time.

While giving the assurance at the commissioning of the multi-billion naira…Read more

2024 Budget Padding: Ningi In Trouble As 7 More Northern Senators Disown Him

The Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, Abdul Ningi appeared to be sinking into deeper trouble as seven more Northern Senators, on Monday, disowned him on his comment that the 2024 budget was padded to the tune of N3 trillion Naira.

The Senators, who cut across the three geo-political zones of the North…Read more

Akume: Tinubu Doing Everything To Reduce Nigeria’s Hardship

The Federal Government has assured all Nigerians that effort is being put in place by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to lessen the suffering brought on by the elimination of the fuel subsidy in the nation.

Sen. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SFG)…Read more

Budget Padding: I Stand By My Words – Ningi

The controversy trailing the 2024 budget took a new dimension on Monday as the Chairman, Northern Senators Forum, Sen Abdul Ningi broke his silence and insisted that he would stand by the contents of the interview he granted the BBC Hausa Service.

Ningi who addressed journalists at the National Assembly…Read more

SON Hands Over 80 Newly Approved CNG To Presidential Committee

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the national apex standards body has officially released 80 approved standards for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for road vehicles and related appliances to the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative(PCNGI).

The decision is in line with the federal government’s decision to create…Read more

Post-Election Crisis: Jandor expels Bode George, Bucknor-Akerele, others from Lagos PDP

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor, has said that the former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Bode George, former deputy governor in the state, Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele and other leaders of the party that supported other candidates during…Read more

Ramadan: Nigeria Needs Prayers More Than Ever Before – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and across the world for witnessing another Ramadan, urging them to pray for their country.

The Ramadan fasting, which is observed by Muslims globally…Read more

Ramadan: Nigeria Going Through Challenging Times As Obi Calls For Prayer

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has charged the Muslim faithful in Nigeria to use the Ramadan fast to pray for the nation.

Speaking via his verified X handle, Obi in a statement issued…Read more

2024 Budget: Your Claim Baseless, Presidency Knocks Ningi

The Presidential spokesperson of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga has said that Senator Abdul Ningi of Bauchi Central’s assertion that the 2024 budget was inflated is untrue and baseless.

Onanuga, the Special Adviser on Information & Strategy in a statement…Read more

Fubara Appoints Nelson Chukwudi As CPS

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Monday announced the appointment of Nelson Chukwudi, the Editor of The Tide Newspapers, as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS).

Governor Fubara made this known in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media…Read more