Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 12

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

China To Partner Nigeria In New Tourism, Cultural Deal

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, HE Yu Dunhai, met with the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, in Abuja on Tuesday, to discuss the exciting opportunities for collaboration.

The Chinese ambassador highlighted numerous areas…Read more



Nigeria Now On New Growth Trajectory – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said that the country is now on a new trajectory of growth because of the bold and courageous policies of President Bola Tinubu.

Shettima who maintained that the country is ready for investment…Read more



No Political Unity In S’East – Ganduje Declares

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje on Tuesday said the South East geopolitical zone lacks political unity.

Ganduje, who stated this at the APC National Headquarters in Abuja…Read more



Energy Reformers Commend Dangote For Fuel Price Reduction

A group of northern energy experts, Arewa Youths Initiative For Energy Reforms (AYIFER), has commended Dangote refinery for the downward review of petroleum products prices across the country.

The Energy Group has also called on the Group Chief Executive Officer…Read more

Osun LG Crisis: APP Drags APC To Court Over Alleged Court Contempt

Osun State Chapter of the Action Peoples Party (APP), has initiated contempt proceedings against the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tajudeen Lawal, and the Local Government Chairmen who were sacked by a court ruling in 2022.

The APP filed the contempt suit on March 11, 2025…Read more

Tinubu, PANDEF Leaders In Closed-Door Meeting In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu is currently in a meeting with leaders of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PADEF) at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

New Telegraph recalls that PANDEF, established…Read more

I Didn’t Defend Natasha Against Akpabio – Lawan

The immediate past President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has clarified that he did not defend the suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, against the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, in the sexual harassment allegation.

Lawan made this clarification on Tuesday in a statement…Read more

Reps To Probe Oil, Gas Vandalism To Avert Economic Losses

The members of the House of Representatives have resolved to investigate the current state of oil and gas pipelines and also the causes and impacts of frequent vandalism of pipelines in a bid to avert economic losses to the nation.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent…Read more

Wike Orders Demolition Of Structures Obstructing Girishi Road Construction

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has directed the demolition of structures obstructing the ongoing construction of Arterial Road in Gishiri Village, within Katampe District.

Wike who was present at the location, said that provision…Read more

Fubara Vows Full Implementation Of S’Court Judgment

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fully implement the Supreme Court judgment, assuring that his government will strictly adhere to the court ruling.

Governor Fubara gave this assurance in Port Harcourt during…Read more

Hold By-Elections For Vacant Seats, Senate Urges INEC

The Senate has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to organize by-elections to fill the vacant seat in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly for Edo Central and Anambra South.

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio…Read more

Hardship: Reps Call For Suspension Of ATM Transaction Charges

The House of Representatives has called for the immediate suspension of the recent increase in ATM transaction charges and the discontinuation of free ATM withdrawals for customers of other banks imposed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Speaking during a plenary on Tuesday, House of Reps members…Read more

Alaafin Of Oyo, Owoade Unveils Agenda

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade, has said that one of his agendas is to ensure that graduate youths who are seeking jobs are taken away from the streets.

He also said that he would create vocational skills…Read more

Tinubu Eulogizes Oguntade At 85

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday rejoiced with Justice George Oguntade, former justice of the Supreme Court and Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, describing his life as that of fearlessness and courage as he clocked 85 on March 10th.

New Telegraph recalls that Justice Oguntade began his legal…Read more

Trump Reacts As Canada Slams US With Electricity Surcharge

The 47th United States (US) President, Donald Trump on Monday called Canada a tariff abuser, saying the American government did not need Canadian energy after the province of Ontario imposed an electricity surcharge on three US states.

New Telegraph reports that the leader of Ontario, Canada’s…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

