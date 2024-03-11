Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 11

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, March 11 2024.

Tinubu To Launch Students Loan Scheme Thursday

The Presidency has said that President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday unveil the Student Loan Scheme.‎

President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale made the disclosure…Read more

PDP Chides KWASIEC For Failing To Kick-Start LG Electoral Processes

The Kwara State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has chided the State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC) for its failure to kick start the local government electoral processes in February this year as it had earlier told the people of the state.

The PDP, in a statement issued in Ilorin on Sunday by the party’s Publicity Secretary…Read more

Sultan Declares Monday 1st Day Of Ramadan 1445 AH

The Muslim fasting month of Ramadan will start on Monday, March 11, 2024, following the declaration of moon-sighting by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

The new moon, according to the revered leader and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria…Read more

Ramadan: Makinde Calls For Increased Prayers, Good Neighbourliness

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has congratulated the Muslim Ummah in the state and across the world on the commencement of the month of Ramadan 1445.

Sulaimon Olanrewaju, his Special Adviser on Media in a press release made available…Read more

Sokoto Abductions: No Nigerian Should Be In Captivity, Abbas To Security Agencies

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has condemned the mass abduction of pupils in Sokoto State by suspected bandits.

The abduction followed the previous ones in Borno and Kaduna States within one week…Read more

Karimi, Zam, Sheu Tackle Ningi On Alleged 2024 Budget Padding

Three Senators: Steve Sunday Karimi, Titus Tartenger Zam and Kaka Sheu, on Sunday, said the allegation of budget padding against the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, by some Senators, was unfounded, baseless and a figment of imagination.

The trio in a statement issued in Abuja, warned against what they described as the antics of blackmailers...Read more

Edo Guber: Protest Over Alleged Plan To Impeach Dep Gov, Shaibu Continues

Hundreds of the PDP members and supporters of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu in Edo North on Sunday continued their peaceful protest over the alleged plan by members of the State House of Assembly (EDHA) to impeach the Deputy Governor.

Recall that Shaibu has been at the receiving end following his move to succeed his boss…Read more

RMAFC Lauds Adoption Of Oronsanye Report By Tinubu

The high cost of governance is responsible for the reduction in the provision of infrastructure and social services confronting the country, Chairman of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed .B. Shehu has said.

While applauding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for adopting Steve Orasanye’s report for implementation…Read more

Bello Speaks On El-Rufai Being Anti-Christian

Bello El-Rufai, a member of the House of Representatives representing the Kaduna North Federal Constituency, has refuted allegations made against former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai for being anti-Christian.

Debunking the rumour, the lawmaker and son of the former Governor said Peter Jones…Read more

SERAP Wants NCC To Revoke ‘Unlawful’ Directive To Block Nigerians’ Phone Lines

A human rights organisation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has asked the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr Aminu Maida, to without any further delay, revoke the unlawful directive to network providers to bar the phone lines of millions of Nigerians who have not linked their SIM cards to their National Identification Numbers (NINs).

The group equally prayed to the CEO to “restore the phone lines of these Nigerians…Read more

DHQ: Troops Destroy 50 IPOB Camps, Supreme Headquarters In Imo

A joint operation involving troops of Operation Udo Ka, Police operatives, personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS), as well as elements of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), resulted in the clearance of 50 tents operated by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network in Mother Valley, Orsu local government area of Imo State.

A statement signed on Sunday by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba…Read more

Hardship: Tinubu Orders Customs To Release All Grains To Owners

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to release all grains that have been confiscated to their legitimate owners so that they may be sold in local marketplaces.

Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), disclosed this during a stakeholders…Read more

Tinubu Capable Of Defending Nigeria Against Terrorism, Others — Shettima

Senator Kashim Shettima, Nigeria’s Vice President on Saturday said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is up to the challenge of defending the country against terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements.

Shettima, the former Governor of Borno State made this remark while speaking with the families of the kidnapped students…Read more

ECOWAS Takes Decision On Single Currency

The move by the West African Monetary Zones (WAMZ) of the ECOWAS to adopt a single currency across member states has encountered significant hurdles, with the timeline for realization extending further than initially anticipated.

The Director-General of the West African Monetary Institute (WAMI), Olorunsola Olofeso…Read more

S/West NNPP Advises Abiodun Against Fighting Opposition

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has been urged to desist from squandering public funds in fighting opposing parties and politicians in the state.

The South West chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP) made this remark on Saturday…Read more