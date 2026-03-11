Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 11

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Wednesday, March 11th, 2026.

Dangote Refinery Slashes Fuel Price To N1,075/Litre

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has reduced its gantry (ex-depot) prices for fuel and diesel.

According to the refinery’s latest…Read More

Saraki Urges PDP To Conduct Fresh Nat’l Convention

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has called on leaders and stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to stop the series of legal battles surrounding the party’s disputed national convention and instead focus on organising a fresh one in line with electoral regulations.

Saraki made this call in reaction to...Read More

We’re Only Legitimate Leadership Of PDP – Wike Faction

The National Caretaker Committee of the Nyesom Wike-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it is the only legitimate leadership of the party at the moment.

Acting National Chairman of the…Read More

US-Israel Strikes: Iran Blocks All Gulf Oil, Vows To Fight On

Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, on Tuesday vowed that not one litre of oil would be exported from the Gulf while its war with the United States (US) and Israel continues.

President Pezeshkians made this…Read More

A’Court Judgement, Plot To Shut Us Out Of 2027 Contest – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Monday’s Court of Appeal judgment, which invalidated its national convention held last year in Ibadan, was orchestrated to shut the party out of the 2027 general elections.

Chairman of the PDP Board of…Read More

Fubara To Swear In Five Commissioners-Designate Wednesday

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, will on Wednesday swear in five commissioners-designate screened and confirmed by the State House of Assembly.

New Telegraph had earlier reported…Read More

Adeleke To APC: Your N300bn Loan Allegation, Attempt To Cover Up LG Fund Hijack

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is scheming to divert attention from what he described as its criminal hijacking of N250 billion belonging to Osun local governments by spreading what he called baseless rumours of an alleged plan by the state government to borrow N300 billion.

Responding to the allegation…Read More

PDP’s Senate Representation Dwindles Further As Ipalibo Joins APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday suffered another blow in the Senate as Senator Banigo Ipalibo defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), thereby reducing the party’s representation in the apex legislative assembly to 17.

The current configuration of senators…Read More

We’ll Sanction Breach Of Gender-Inclusive Primaries, INEC Warns Parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned political parties that it is no longer enough to offer free nomination forms to women while maintaining glass ceilings within their internal structures.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash…Read More

JUST-IN: Tinubu Submit FCT Budget To Senate

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has submitted the 2026 statutory budget of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to the Nigerian Senate for consideration and approval.

The letter conveying the budget…Read More

Election Is As Good As Logistics – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the beginning of every successful elections is good logistics.

INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan…Read More

Osun 2026: INEC Lifts Ban On Public Campaigns

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has lifted the ban on public campaigns following the release of the final list of candidates for the August 15, 2026, governorship election in Osun State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner…Read More

Tinubu Seeks Senate Approval Of Oyedele As Minister, Abe NUPRC Chair

On Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu asked the 10th Senate to screen and confirm Taiwo Oyedele as the new Minister of State for Finance and former senator representing Rivers South-East, Magnus Abe, as Chairman of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

New Telegraph reports that Oyedele…Read More

93 Nigerians Arrested Over Internet Fraud In Ghana – GIS

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), on Tuesday, confirmed the arrest of 93 Nigerians over alleged involvement in internet fraud and violations of immigration laws.

This is contained in a press statement…Read More

Tinubu Orders Deployment Of 100,000 Kits For Vehicle Conversion To CNG

Amid the rising cost of fuel due to the ongoing war in the Middle East, President Bola Tinubu has directed the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (PiCNG) to immediately deploy 100,000 kits for the conversion of petrol vehicles and tricycles to gas.

This was disclosed by the Executive…Read More