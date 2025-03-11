Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 11

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

No Reversal In Naira For Crude Policy – Adedeji

Contrary to reports purporting the halt of the naira-based crude oil supply arrangement with local refineries, the Chairman of the Technical Sub-Committee, Zacch Adedeji, has said in a statement on Monday that the arrangement is still in force, thus putting erroneous information to rest.…Read more

FG To Fund Benin-Asaba, Lagos-Abeokuta Roads

The Benin-Asaba highway and Lagos-Abeokuta roads are amongst those earmarked to be developed by the Federal Government under Public public-private project (PPP) frameworks to reduce travel time and boost productivity.

The Federal Government made this commitment…Read more

OSSAP-SDGs Holds Regional Consultation On 2025 VNR

As part of Nigeria’s preparations for its third Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs (OSSAP-SDGs) convened a regional consultation in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, bringing together key stakeholders from the South-South region.…Read more

Osun Govt, Oyetola’s Aide Trade Words Over State’s Funds

The Osun State government and opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) were, on Monday, locked in allegations and counter-allegations against each other over the breaching of the state Public Procurement Act 2007 and the laundering of state funds.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment…Read more

We’ll Await Final Verdict Of S’Court – CP-PDP

The Conference of Professionals in the People’s Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has expressed optimism that the crisis over the position of the National Secretary of the party will soon be resolved.

The apex court on Monday reserved judgment in the appea…Read more

Adebayo Welcomes El-Rufai To SDP

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, has welcomed the former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai to the party.

El-Rufai, a founding member of the All Progressives Congress…Read more

Group Urges Saraki To Refrain From Akpabio/Natasha Feud

A group Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District Professionals has called on the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to desist from making statements that will cause more confusion in the current feud between the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan.

According to the group, “we urge Dr Saraki to respect the legal process…Read more

2027: PDP To Reclaim Power From APC – Tambuwal

Erstwhile Sokoto State Governor and Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has commended Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters in Sokoto for their resilience and commitment.

He urged them to remain united as the party employs…Read more

Lukman: El-Rufai’s Defection To SDP Premature

Mallam Salihu Moh Lukman, former Director-General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), has described the defection of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as premature.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Monday, Lukman emphasized…Read more

Bwala Slams El-Rufai Over Defection To SDP

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has criticized former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, over his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that El-Rufai officially…Read more

