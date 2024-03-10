Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 10

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Sunday, March 10 2024.

Senate Speaks On Padding 2024 Budget

The Upper Chamber of the 10th National Assembly on Saturday debunked the news report making round that the Senate has increased the 2024 budget by more than N4 trillion.

Speaking on the allegation, the Chairman of the Senate Committee…

Ramadan: Sultan Urges Muslims To Look Out For Moon

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria, Alhaji Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar has advised Muslims Ummah to start looking for a new moon of Ramadan beginning Saturday.

This was contained in a press statement issued and made available…

Amid Tears, Wigwe, Wife, Son Buried In Rivers

It was an emotional moment in the Isiokpo Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State as the former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr Herbert Wigwe, and his wife Mrs Doreen Chizoba were buried alongside their first son, Chizzy.

Their remains were interred at a private cemetery within Wigwe University…

PDP Assures End To Political Crisis In Rivers

Sydney Gbara, the State Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State has assured that the political crisis in the state will soon come to an end.

Gbara who gave the assurance on Saturday in Port Harcourt…

Fubara, Diri, Others Arrive Rivers Community For Wigwe’s Burial

The Governors of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and other governors and dignitaries from different parts of the country have arrived at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), branch in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, where a service is being held for the former Chief Executive Officer of Access holdings Plc, Dr Herbert Wigwe.

Saturday Telegraph had early reported that Wigwe, his wife, Doreen…

We’ll Spare No Effort To Rescue Abducted Kaduna School Children, Borno IDPs – FG

The Federal Government has said it would spare no effort in ensuring that abductors of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) at Wurge community in Ngala LGA of Borno State, and the abduction of school children at Government Secondary School (GSS) Kuriga in Gwagwada District, Chikun LGA, Kaduna State, were brought to justice.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris…

US Citizen Tackles Akpabio’s Aide Over Letter Seeking Funds From USAID

A controversial letter seeking development funds from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is causing rumpus between a Nigerian-American citizen, Zion Umoh and the Office of the Senate President.

The letter dated November 13, 2023, and addressed to the USAID Mission…

Insecurity: Continued Abduction Of School Children Unacceptable – Obi

The National Leader of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has described as unacceptable, the continued abduction of school children in Nigeria, and said such will aggravate the number of out-of school children in the country.

Obi who spoke in a statement issued on his X handle on Saturday…

Hardship: Blaming Buhari Won’t Solve Our Problem – Ogunlewe

Adeseye Ogunlewe, a former Minister of Works and Housing has said that blaming the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari–led administration for the challenges confronting the present administration is pointless.

Ogunlewe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC)…

Minimum Wage: We’ll Not Back Down – NLC

In a bid to establish a new minimum wage that would be in line with the cost of living, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Friday said it will not back down from its efforts to improve worker welfare.

In his address at the 11th Quadrennial Delegates Conference…

Ex-Minister Reveals Why Buhari Fail To Implement Orosanye’s Report

Former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, has revealed why the immediate past President and his former principal, Muhammadu Buhari failed to implement the Steven Orosanye report during his eight-year tenure

Shittu who spoke on Friday…

Ooni Backs Call To Return To Parliamentary System Of Govt

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has expressed his support for the push by 60 members of the House of Representatives seeking the return of Nigeria to a parliamentary system of government.

He made his position known while addressing a delegation of lawmakers…

Kaduna Govt Speaks On Employing Private Negotiator To Rescue Abducted School Pupils, Teachers

The Kaduna State Government has debunked the rumours making rounds that it has employed the service of a private negotiator in a bid to rescue the students and teachers kidnapped by gunmen on Thursday.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that gunmen posing as bandits stormed…

NLC Strikes: Ajaero Actions Aim At Plunging Nigeria Into Crisis – Ex-Vice President

A former National Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Isa Tijjani has accused the National President of the union, Comrade Joe Ajaero of alleged moves to plunge Nigeria into economic and political crisis over his excessive strike actions.

Com. Tijjani, who spoke with newsmen at the office of the Solace Base…