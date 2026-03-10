Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 10

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Tuesday, March 10th, 2026.

Petrol Hits ₦1,175/Litre As Dangote Refinery Implements Third Weekly Price Hike

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has raised the gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol or fuel, to ₦1,175 per litre, marking the third increase in fuel prices within a week.

Zamfara Governor, Deputy Dump PDP For APC

Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, 9 March, 2026.

A’Court Upholds Judgment Barring INEC From Validating PDP Convention

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has upheld an earlier ruling that restrained the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from conducting its national convention in Ibadan without allowing former Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa State, to contest for the party’s chairmanship position.

Rivers Assembly Reject Four Of Fubara’s Commissioner Nominees

The Rivers State House of Assembly Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday has rejected four commissioner nominees submitted by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

End Persecution Of Political Opponents – Obi

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Peter Obi, has called for an end to the persecution of political opponents by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.

Oil Prices To Fall After Iran Threat – Trump

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has said that oil prices will significantly decline once the “Iranian nuclear threat” is neutralized.

Benue Killings: Alia Declares Total War On Bandits

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, on Monday, declared total war on bandits, vowing to crush them and restore lasting peace in the state.

Court Strikes Out Aiyedatiwa’s Appeal Against Suit Challenging His Eligibility

On Monday, a Court of Appeal in Abuja struck out the appeal initiated by the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, against a ruling delivered on November 24, 2025, by a Federal High Court in Akure in a suit challenging his eligibility to contest the next governorship election in the state.

Peter Obi Worried Over Insecurity In Nigeria

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has called on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to provide security to the country and save the citizens from terrorist attacks.

JUST IN: A’Court Affirms Ban On Ibadan PDP Convention

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has struck out an appeal filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) against the October 31 judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja blocking the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising the outcome of the national convention of the party planned to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16.

We’re Committed To Becoming Strong Opposition Party – LP

Labour Party (LP) has said it is working to become a strong opposition party, providing social justice and equal opportunities to all Nigerians.

Bamidele: S’West APC Will Mobilise 10 Million Votes For Tinubu’s Re-Election

Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, on Monday, said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had mapped out mobilisation plans to deliver at least ten million votes for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the South-west alone.

Kampala Convention: Tinubu Signs Bill To Protect IDPs In Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has signed into law the African Union Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), also known as the Kampala Convention, to strengthen humanitarian protection and uphold the rights and dignity of displaced citizens.

Insecurity: IGP Disu Promises More Operational Bases In Kwara

The new Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Ridwan Disu, has disclosed that more operational bases would be established in Kwara State to rout bandits, kidnappers, and all forms of criminality.

Eucharia Anunobi Opens Up On Failed Marriage

Nollywood actress turned Evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, has recounted her experience in her past marriage to Charles Ekwu, revealing she was the sole provider throughout their relationship.

