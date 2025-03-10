Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 10

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, March 10, 2025.

CNPP, CSOs Issue 7-Day Ultimatum To Senate Over Natasha’s Suspension

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) and the Coalition of National Civil Society Organisations (CNCSOs) have issued a 7-day ultimatum to the Senate to reverse the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The Senate had suspended Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan…

Reps Secure Seven Oil Coys To Remit $37.4m To Federation Account Before August

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi, has disclosed that seven major operators in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry have undertaken to remit a total of $37,435,094.52 (approximately ₦58 billion) to the Federation Account before August 2025.

He said this followed the House Public Accounts…

Lagos PDP Factions Reunite, Vow To Defeat APC In 2027

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) factions in Lagos State have reunited to wrestle power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

The reconciliation committee headed by Muritala Ashorobi…

Petrol Tanker Veers Into Forest, Catches Fire In Ibadan

A petroleum tanker carrying about 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol or fuel, caught fire in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Sunday after the driver lost control and veered into a forest.

The incident reportedly took place at Onipe Village…

Adelabu Seeks US-Africa Energy Collaboration

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has emphasized the critical importance of strengthening collaboration between the United States and Africa to tackle energy poverty, drive sustainable development and foster economic growth.

He said this while delivering a keynote address at the 10th Powering Africa…

Ogun Govt Hails FG’s Adoption Of TASUED As Federal University

The Ogun State Government has commended the Federal Government for its decision to adopt the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) as a federal institution.

The state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, in a statement issued…

Saraki Urges Kwara Residents To Rededicate Selves To Community Devt

Former President of the Senate, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has admonished Kwara State residents to remain at the forefront in the propagation of Islam and the manifestation of the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

A statement by the Press Officer on Local Matters…

Fubara Invites Rivers Assembly For Crucial Meeting

Amid the ongoing leadership crisis in the State, the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has invited members of the State House of Assembly to a crucial meeting.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the meeting is scheduled…

NCDMB Acquires 20% Equity In 100kbpd Refinery Project

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has sealed a deal to acquire 20 per cent equity in a 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery project being established by African Refinery Group Ltd, in partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC Ltd).

The share purchase agreement for this investment…

Again, PDP Shifts NEC Meeting To May 15

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has once again postponed its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting for the fourth time since August 2024.

The party held its last NEC meeting in April 2024…

Transcorp Records Outstanding Growth In FY 2024; Revenue Increases By 107%, PBT By 132%

Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp” or the “Group”), Nigeria’s leading listed conglomerate has announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Consistent with its results track record, the Group…

IWD: Economy Will Suffer Without Women – Alia

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has said that women remain the essence of life and society, saying without them communities would weaken, the economy will suffer and families will forever be searching for a direction.

The governor, therefore, called on all stakeholders…

SERAP Gives Akpabio 48-Hour Ultimatum To Reinstate Natasha

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to reinstate Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the Kogi Central Senator…

Support Group Cautions Bode George Against Attacking Atiku

A support group, Nigerian Youths for Atiku, has urged Olabode George, former Deputy National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to stop attacking former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition.

The Director of Communications of NYFA (Nigeria and Diaspora)…

Tinubu Flags Off Cancer Center For S’East Zone

President Bola Tinubu has flagged-off the ultra modern cancer centre of excellence, located at David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS) Uburu, Ebonyi State.

President Tinubu represented by the Minister of Works…

