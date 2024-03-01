Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 1

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Friday, March 1 2024.

FG Restates Commitment To Boost Food Production

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, has expressed commitment to the Federal Government to ensure adequate nutrition and food security for the citizens.

He gave the assurance Thursday in Abuja while speaking at the inaugural meeting…Read more

JUST-IN: Tinubu Inaugurates Lagos Red Line

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday jabbed the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over its series of strike industrial strikes, positing that calling for four actions against his barely nine months administration is unacceptable.…Read more

I’ll Fight Corruption, Smugglers, Save Money For You, Tinubu Tells Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to bring corruption and smuggling to an end in Nigeria amid the economic hardship.

President Tinubu gave the assurance on Thursday during the Lagos Red Line Train’s commissioning in Lagos State…Read more

Reps Urge JAMB To Extend UTME Registration By Two Weeks

The House of Representatives on Thursday mandated the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to extend the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UMTE) registration exercise by two weeks.

The resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored…Read more

Senate Directs PSC To Recruit 10 Candidates From Each Of 774 LGAs

The Senate, on Thursday, directed the Police Service Commission (PSC), in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force, to recruit a minimum of ten candidates from each of the 774 Local Government Councils in Nigeria.

The Senate also directed its Committee on Police Affairs and Legislative Compliance…Read more

Review Orosanye Report Before Implementation, Reps Tell Tinubu

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged President Bola Tinubu to consider reviewing the Stephen Orasanye Report and other allied reports before implementation.

This was the outcome of the adoption of a motion jointly sponsored by Hon. Kama Nkemkanma…Read more

Diri Vows To Include Members Of Other Parties In His Cabinet

Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State has assured that he will consult widely and take every segment of the society and all the interests into consideration when setting up his next cabinet.

Diri said he took that decision because it was not only his party…Read more

Constitution Review: Reps To Reintroduce Special Seats For Women – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has given assurance that the house will re-introduce and support the bill on temporary special seats for women to be included in the proposed constitution amendment.

The Speaker in a message at the inaugural conference…Read more

Reps Seek Compulsory Drug Test For School Students

The House of Representatives on Thursday, called on the Ministry of Education to partner with the Ministry of Health to develop a compulsory drug test for secondary school students in Nigeria.

This call followed the adoption of a motion ” Need to Introduce Mandatory Drug Test…Read more

Senate Makes U-turn, Passes Controversial Service Extension Bill For NASS Staff

Exactly one week after stepping down the controversial service extension bill introduced in the National Assembly by the House of Representatives, the Senate, on Thursday approved the legislative proposal.

The Senate approved the bill, which attracted public outcry…Read more



New Interest Rate Will Worsen Economic Situation, Lead To Job Loss – Obi

The national leader of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi said the new monetary policy recently released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will worsen the economic situation in the country and seriously affect the productive sector, resulting in job loss.

Obi said in his X handle on Thursday…Read more

Ondo 2024: Women Group Drum Support For Aiyedatiwa

Ahead of the April governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), women under the auspices of O’Datiwa Partners have thrown their weight behind the governorship ambition of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State.

The Coordinator of the group in the Irele local government area of the state…Read more

You’re Not The Only Voice Of Nigeria, Tinubu Warns NLC

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has issued a stern warning to protesting labour unions under the aegis of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), urging them to refrain from causing unrest in the country but maintain peace amid the ongoing crisis.

Tinubu gave the warning on Thursday while speaking during the inauguration…Read more

Senate Confirms Four Of Five Nominees As CBN Directors

The Senate on Thursday confirmed four nominees out of the five people sent for members of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The nominees were confirmed after Tokunbo Abiru, the Chairman…Read more

Tinubu Commissions Lagos Red Line Rail Project

President Bola Tinubu is set to commission the anticipated Red Line Rail Project in Lagos State.

The Red Line project is an intra-state rail service aimed at improving transportation…Read more