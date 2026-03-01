Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 1

Here is New Telegraph’s roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Sunday, March, 1st, 2026.

2027: I’ll Resign If Tinubu Doesn’t Win – Okpebholo

The Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has vowed to resign from office if President Bola Tinubu does not win in the 2027 general elections.

Governor Okpebholo gave this…Read More

ADC Ticket: Confusion Over Alleged Amaechi’s Endorsement By S’South Leaders

Discordant tones trailed the alleged endorsement of former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi by South-South leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the party’s ticket for the 2027 presidential election.

Usani Uguru Usani, ADC National…Read More

Litigations’ve Destroyed Labour Party – Ojukwu

Clement Ojukwu, former National Organising Secretary of the Labour Party (LP), has regretted that the series of litigations against the party since the 2023 general elections has affected the fortunes of the party.

Ojukwu, who is now with Senator…Read More

Tinubu Road Projects To Last For 100 Years – Umahi

The Minister of Works, Engr Dave Umahi, has assured Nigerians that all roads being constructed by the regime of President Bola Tinubu would last for 100 years, saying road construction before his administration is no longer business as usual.

Umahi further announced that the…Read More

Nwifuru Suspends Two Commissioners For Dereliction Of Duty

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has approved the indefinite suspension from office of Engineer Stanley Lebechi Mbam, Commissioner for Works and Chief Ogbonnaya Obasi Abara, Commissioner for Infrastructure Development, for dereliction of duties.

This is contained in a two-paragraph…Read More

FCT Election Defeat Cause Of Internal Coalition Disputes – ADC

The National Leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has attributed its poor showing in last Saturday’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections to internal disagreements and alleged breaches of party procedures by coalition partners.

Addressing the outcome of the…Read More

Osun 2026: Work For Oyebamiji’s Emergence, APC Leaders Charge Council Chairmen

Local Government Chairmen elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State have been charged to work harmoniously towards ensuring that the party’s flagbearer for the August 15 gubernatorial election, Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, emerges victorious.

The leadership of the APC in…Read More

Middle East Crisis: Nigeria Issues Security Advisory To Citizens In Iran, Gulf States

Federal Government of Nigeria on Saturday, 28 February issued a security advisory for Nigerians in the Islamic Republic of Iran and Neighbouring Gulf Countries following Regional Military Actions.

In a statement issued by the Foreign…Read More

Oborevwori Mourns As Delta Ex-Deputy Gov, Elue, Dies At 85

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Benjamin Elue, who died at the age of 85.

Governor Oborevwori described the…Read More

Tinubu Reiterates Commitment To Fostering Transparent, Investment-Friendly Environment

…Welcomes Lebara’s launch in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to fostering a stable, transparent, and investment-friendly environment where innovation and private enterprise can thrive.

This came as he congratulated…Read More

Lebara Launch Boosts Nigeria’s Telecom Expansion, Job Creation – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday, February 28, congratulated Lebara Nigeria on its official launch.

Tinubu described the milestone…Read More

Female Officer Dies After Being Run Over By NSCDC Vehicle

A female security officer has reportedly died after she was hit by an operational vehicle of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) during a simulation exercise in Abuja.

According to footage circulating…Read More

Seyi Tinubu Distances Self From VeryDarkMan, Mitchy Feud

Son of President Bola Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu, has distanced himself from allegations linking him to the ongoing online feud between an activist, Martins Vincent Otse popularly known as VeryDarkMan and a content creator, Mitchell, widely known as King Mitchy.

Seyi Tinubu gave the rebuttal in a…Read More

$5bn African Energy Bank’ll Positively Affect Nigeria, Africa – Rewane, Lalode

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company Limited, Mr Bismark Rewane, has said the $5 billion African Energy Bank (AEB) will enhance growth and development in Nigeria and the participating African countries.

Delivering his presentation as…Read More

Four Dead, Nine Injured In Anambra Road Accident

Four persons were confirmed dead, while nine others suffered various degrees of injury in a fatal road accident at the Agulu Lake bridge along Agulu- Namka road in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The accident which occured at…Read More