Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News March 1

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Saturday, March 1 2025

Ramadan: Tinubu Assures Nigerians Of Economic Stability

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has highlighted the positive economic trends, saying his administration’s bold reforms were beginning to yield results.

The President who spoke on Friday noted that the Gross Domestic Product…Read more

BREAKING: Tinubu Signs 2025 Budget Into Law

President Bola Tinubu on Friday signed the 2025 appropriation bill of ₦27.5 trillion into law, New Telegraph reports.

President Tinubu’s signing followed the 10th National Assembly…Read more

Ramadan: Fasting Commences On Saturday- Sultan Of Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in Nigeria, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared Saturday, March 1, as the first day of Ramadan 1446 AH.

In a nationwide broadcast, the Sultan announced…Read more

Akpabio’s Wife Defends Husband Against Natasha’s Sexual Advances Allegation

Unoma Ekaette Akpabio, wife of the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has dismissed allegations of sexual harassment made against her husband by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Akpoti-Uduaghan made the weighty allegation during a Friday…Read more

We’re Awaiting Implications Of S’Court Judgement – Rivers Govt

The Rivers State government has said that it is waiting for the detailed implications of the Supreme Court judgment recognizing the Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly and the stoppage of its federal allocation.

The Commissioner for Information, Joe Johnson…Read more

Senate To Pass 40 Amendment Bills On FMCs Act 2022

The Senate is currently considering about forty amendment bills, seeking to alter the 2022 Federal Medical Centre Act in order to bring health care services closer to the people, especially in times of emergency.

Speaking at a one-day public hearing at the National Assembly…Read more

Court To Hear Obasa’s Suit Challenging Impeachment March 7

An Ikeja High Court has adjourned until March 7 to hear various applications in the lawsuit filed by the former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa,challenging his impeachment.

Obasa, who was removed from office on January 13…Read more

Reps Remain Transparent In Managing Govt Funds – Abbas

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Friday reaffirmed the House’s commitment to ensuring accountability and transparency in the management of public funds.

He disclosed this at the public hearing on the proposed…Read more

S’Court Ends Fubara’s Lawlessness, Abuse Of Power- Wike

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Friday, said the Supreme Court has finally put an end to Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s lawlessness and flagrant abuse of power in Rivers State.

Reacting to the Apex Court’s pronouncement…Read more

FG Calls For Immediate Release Of Benue Varsity Abducted Girls

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has called for the urgent release of four students of Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, Benue State who were abducted by kidnappers.

The Minister through her Special Adviser on Media…Read more

Tax Reform Bill: Nigerians Inputs Will Be Reflected – Faleke

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, James Faleke, on Friday, assured that the inputs of stakeholders at the just concluded public hearing on the tax reform bills will be incorporated to come up with a balanced legislation.

Faleke, who spoke at the end of the three-day public hearing…Read more

Okpebholo Restores 100m Monthly Subvention To Edo Varsity

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has restored the N100 million monthly subvention to Edo University Iyamho, which was earlier withdrawn by the immediate past administration of Godwin Obaseki.

Okpebholo, represented by the Commissioner for Energy…Read more

Flood Disaster: Zulum Rolls Out Rice, Grains For 250,000 Beneficiaries

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has rolled out food palliatives for 250,000 beneficiaries across the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday, Zulum noted…Read more

Agbese To Bafarawa: Your letter To Tinubu Full Of Misrepresentations

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has picked a hole in the open letter of former Sokoto State governor, Attahiru Bafarawa to President Bola Tinubu, saying “It contained several of misrepresentations, misjudgment and misplaced expectations.”

New Telegraph reports that Bafarawa on Monday…Read more

