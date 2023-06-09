Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 9

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today, Friday, June 9, 2023

Subsidy: TUC Demands N200,000 Minimum Wage

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has demanded a new minimum wage of N200,000 monthly to cushion the effect of the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The union is also demanding that the Federal Government reverted to the old N185 pump price…Read more

Tinubu Meets Lawmakers-Elect, Implores Them To Support Akpabio, Barau, Abbas, Kalu

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with 360 members-elect of the House of Representatives and 109 senators-elect at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting with the lawmakers-elect is coming barely 24 hours after President Tinubu held a meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) federal lawmakers-elect. Read more

10th Assembly: Idris Charges Kebbi Lawmakers To Rise Above Political Differences

Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, has charged the newly inaugurated state House of Assembly members to eschew any political differences and work for the people of the state.

He gave the charge on Thursday in his office while receiving the new Speaker of the Assembly….. Read more

Anambra Lawmakers Take Stalk As 7th Assembly Windup

The 7th Anambra State House of Assembly winded up on Thursday with mixed feelings and sober reflection.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Dr Uche Okafor made the observation at a valedictory session… Read more

NASS Leadership: Our Members’re United, Working With Other Opposition Parties – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said its members-elect in the National Assembly are united in the election of the leadership of the parliament.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, at an interactive session with journalists, said the party is working… Read more

Peter Mba Meets Tinubu, Says Kanu’s Release’ll Indicate Extension Of Fellowship To Ndigbo

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has met with President Bola Tinubu behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa where he requested the release of the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Mbah, who briefed State House Correspondents after the meeting said Kanu’s release…. Read more

10th Assembly: Nigerian Govs Back Akpabio, Abbas, Others – Dapo Abiodun

Governors across party lines have keyed into the choice of Senator Godswill Akpabio, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Senator Barau Jibrin, and Hon. Benjamin Kalu as the presiding officers of the incoming 10th Assembly, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has said.

The Ogun State Governor said the governors took the decision after their meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday. Read more

JUST-IN: Abiodun Reappoints SSG, DCOS

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the reappointment of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Tokunbo Talabi, for another term of office.

This was confirmed through a statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday by the Permanent Secretary… Read more

President Bola Tinubu: The Action Man Nigeria Needed All Along?

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has so far demonstrated unwavering determination to drive tangible progress and establish fruitful alliances across party lines in just nine days since assuming office.

A self-proclaimed talent hunter who is generally regarded as a results-oriented action man… Read more

Rhodes-Vivour Warns Obasa Over Divisive Law

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour, has reacted to the comment made by the newly elected Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudasiru Obasa, that the assembly will pass laws to safeguard indigenous peoples’ property rights.

Rhodes-Vivour who spoke on Thursday via his verified Twitter handle warned the Speaker against… Read more

Don Advocates Scraping of NDDC, Others Over Failure To End Poverty, Conflicts In Host Communities

A university Don, Prof. Florence Masajuwa has suggested the disbandment of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other related agencies for their failure in their mission to end poverty and conflicts in the communities.

Prof. Masajuwa made the suggestion while delivering the 8th Edo State University… Read more

For Democratic Dividends, Gov Eno Pledges Support For Tinubu, FG

In order to attract democratic dividends to the people of the state, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has pledged support for President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government.

Eno made the pledge on Thursday while briefing State House Correspondents… Read more

BREAKING: Anambra Speaker Foils Abduction Of Member-Elect

The heel was let loose on Thursday afternoon as some unidentified men fully armed invaded the Anambra State House of Assembly and forcefully arrested a member-elect for Nnewi North.

The men who stormed the House in four different utility vehicles sneaked into the Assembly legislative building and forcefully drag the suspect… Read more

JUST-IN: Chief Of Staff, SSF, Others Reappointed By Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday made his first appointments after his sworn-in into office for his second term.

In the appointment letter sighted by New Telegraph, Governor Sanwo-Olu reappointed Mr Tayo Ayinde, who served as his former Chief of Staff (CoS)… Read more

Tribunal: Anambra PDP Chair Denies Testifying Against Peter Obi

Anambra State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu has denied reports making the rounds on Social Media that he testified before the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal that the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr Peter rigged the Presidential election in the state.

According to a release signed by the Deputy Publicity Director for Atiku/Okowa, Mr Uloka Chibuike… Read more