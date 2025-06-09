Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News June 9

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines today Monday, June 9, 2025

No Rift With Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu Clarifies

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has debunked speculations of a rift between him and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing such claims as baseless.

Sanwo-Olu made the clarification on Sunday while speaking

Obasanjo Mourns Justice Uwais, Prof. Aminu

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of two revered Nigerian patriots, former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Muhammed Uwais, and renowned scholar and elder statesman, Professor Jubril Aminu.

In his condolence message released on Sunday

Shettima Unveils FG’s Asset Restoration Drive

Vice President Kashim Shettima has launched the National Asset Restoration Programme as part of the Tinubu administration’s commitment to reviving Nigeria’s industrial and agricultural capacity through sustainable innovation and efficient asset utilization.

The initiative, spearheaded by the National Agency

Sanwo-Olu Unveils New Train Coaches For Lagos Blue Line

Lagos State achieved another major milestone on Sunday as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu unveiled three brand-new train sets for the Lagos Blue Line Rail corridor.

Each train comprises four coaches, designed to significantly

Democracy Day: FG Declares June 12 Public Holiday

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Thursday, June 12, a Public Holiday to commemorate this year’s Democracy Day celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made

June 12: Tinubu To Confer National Honours On Selected Legislators

President Bola Tinubu will on Thursday, June 12, confer national honours on selected legislators in the 10th National Assembly in commemoration of Democracy Day.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the leadership and members

Trump Deploys National Guard Over Immigration Protests

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has ordered 2,000 National Guard troops to take over the streets of Los Angeles in an effort to quell the “Lawlessness” in the state following violent protests that erupted over immigration enforcement raids.

President Trump on Saturday, June 7, took federal

Eid: Ibori, Okoya, Bagudu Pay Courtesy Visit To Tinubu In Lagos

The former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu and Nigerian billionaire industrialist, Razak Okoya, on Saturday paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Tinubu in his Lagos State residence.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the visit is in celebration

Wadada Exits SDP Over El-Rufai’s Political Ideals

Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, representing Nasarawa West in the 10th Senate, has announced his resignation from the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In his proposed letter of resignation, Senator Wadada

PDP Challenges Aiyedatiwa On Abandoned Projects

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has challenged Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to explain the alleged abandonment of projects initiated by his immediate predecessor, the late Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

In a statement issued by the PDP's Director of Media

Idam Asks Tinubu To Appoint Women As Security Chiefs

Prominent Nigerian activist and lawyer, Maduabuchi Idam, has called on President Bola Tinubu to include qualified women in Nigeria’s national security leadership.

This was as he emphasised the need for out-of-the-box

2027: Replace APC-Linked INEC Officials, SERAP Tells Tinubu

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently nominate competent, non-partisan Nigerians as replacements for the alleged APC-affiliated Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) currently serving within the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement released on Sunday by SERAP Deputy

Reuben Abati Speaks On Requesting For Money From Wike

Veteran Nigerian journalist and former presidential spokesperson, Reuben Abati, has strongly denied recent allegations made by the media aide to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, accusing him of soliciting money from the minister.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Olayinka

Biafra Civil War Most Difficult Period Of My Life – Gowon

The former military Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, on Saturday said that the Biafran Civil War, which occured from July 6, 1967, to January 15, 1970, was never his choice.

Gowon, who disclosed this after he was honoured

Sallah: Aliyu Donates 1,000 Saudi Riyals To Sokoto Pilgrims

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has announced a donation of 1,000 Saudi Riyals—equivalent to approximately ₦450,000—as Sallah gifts to each of the 3,200 pilgrims from the state currently performing the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

The governor made the announcement on Saturday

